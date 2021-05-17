JOHNSTON: Making hay in May

A lot of nice hay has been made in recent weeks.
Seldom is there a year when the weather has been more conducive to haymaking than this spring. We have had three weeks of almost non-stop sunny days with low humidity. It doesn’t get much better than that for curing hay.
The first week of May, one of my neighbors made a 20-acre field of alfalfa with only a few sprinkles on it. The first cutting of alfalfa is always a challenge because the days are cool, early May is usually wet, and the plant is not easily cured.
Unlike bladed grasses, alfalfa, which has small leaves growing off a central stem, is not easily teddered (spread out to dry more uniformly using a rake-like attachment) because the leaves fall off. Like clover, this is especially true when the partly dried hay is rained on. The leaves just come off and all you’re left with is a useless stem.
Still, the alfalfa, which is a prized horse hay and may produce five annual cuttings, must be harvested because it may be 15–18 inches tall by the first of May. The farmer must take a chance. This year he won because the weather was perfect.
I’ve also seen some nice fields of orchard grass that were turned into beautiful green bales. It should be a good year for first cuttings of hay.
The problem with this beautiful haymaking weather is that there are many areas that need rain badly. Only two- tenths of moisture has fallen at my house this month and that’s not good for fields of corn that are a few inches tall. They need a good soaking.
That’s the irony of farming. You need the rain to make crops grow, but you need dry weather to harvest them. And while you’re praying for rain to help the corn, you’re praying it won’t rain on the hay you have on the ground at the same time. Yep, you’ve got to be crazy to be a farmer.
Farmers were also sweating out the recent fuel shortage. Most farmers have large on-the-farm fuel storage tanks, but if you got caught with your supply low, you had cause to worry, especially since with haymaking and corn and soybean planting, this is a period of high fuel consumption. Thankfully, diesel wasn’t as affected as gasoline. Still, some farmers had problems.
Some good news for grain farmers: Corn prices, which have been below $4 a bushel for the past several years, are now up over $7. Soybeans, meanwhile, have almost doubled in price and are selling for about $16 per bushel.
Now the farmer has to decide whether to lock in prices at the current rate (on the futures market) or wait until harvest time and gamble that they will remain at these levels or go higher.
The problem is that if the farmer locks in and can’t produce the amount of grain that he has committed, he is up the financial creek without a paddle. Lack of rain can cut a corn harvest from 250 bushels an acre to less than 100 bushels. If you’ve sold more corn on the futures market than you can produce, you’re left holding the bag.
Like I said, you’ve got to be crazy to be a farmer.
All this talk about the cicada invasion turned out to be poppycock for our region as I knew it would. The brood in this area appeared in 2013 and won’t reappear until 2030. The emerging brood is from Northern Virginia into Maryland.
In 2013, I did a local TV documentary on those cicadas and part of the show featured a lady from the local agricultural extension office who baked and ate the insects.
She and several other people who dined on the bugs said they were quite tasty. One man even dipped his in chocolate before crunching down on it.
I must admit that I passed on this insect delicacy. If I want something covered in chocolate, I’ll shoot for almonds in a Hershey bar.
Farmers to the north should not be concerned about the cicadas. They don’t bother crops. Although they are sometimes called “locusts,” they are not. The legendary locusts that consumed crops in 19th-century Utah were actually flying grasshoppers.
Right now, farmers are more concerned with rain than cicadas. In many areas, the ground is dry and we need moisture badly.
We’ll trade a little wet hay for a good sod-soaker. We don’t need a dry summer.
Farmers always have something to worry about.
Donnie Johnston: