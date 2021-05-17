JOHNSTON: Making hay in May

A lot of nice hay has been made in recent weeks.

Seldom is there a year when the weather has been more conducive to haymaking than this spring. We have had three weeks of almost non-stop sunny days with low humidity. It doesn’t get much better than that for curing hay.

The first week of May, one of my neighbors made a 20-acre field of alfalfa with only a few sprinkles on it. The first cutting of alfalfa is always a challenge because the days are cool, early May is usually wet, and the plant is not easily cured.

Unlike bladed grasses, alfalfa, which has small leaves growing off a central stem, is not easily teddered (spread out to dry more uniformly using a rake-like attachment) because the leaves fall off. Like clover, this is especially true when the partly dried hay is rained on. The leaves just come off and all you’re left with is a useless stem.

Still, the alfalfa, which is a prized horse hay and may produce five annual cuttings, must be harvested because it may be 15–18 inches tall by the first of May. The farmer must take a chance. This year he won because the weather was perfect.

I’ve also seen some nice fields of orchard grass that were turned into beautiful green bales. It should be a good year for first cuttings of hay.