I guess I was about 15 the year Peachie Clark got nabbed by the revenuers.

It wasn’t the first time this connoisseur of peach brandy had been arrested. The first occurred back in about 1951, some 20 years after this man of the mountains had been displaced by the building of the Shenandoah National Park.

It was in the early-to-mid-1930s that Peachie and his brother’s family left the Rappahannock County hollows and migrated to my neighborhood. His brother bought a nice piece of land and brought his farming implements with him from the mountains. Peachie brought his still.

He too bought a piece of land, but it was very secluded, with only a dozen or so acres that had been cleared for cultivation, just enough open space to grow some corn to turn into liquor. The rest of the farm was wooded and well suited for his moonshine operation. There was one small stream with a spring for cooling his mash.

Just how long the feds had been trying to catch Peachie is uncertain, but they finally took him into custody after a neighbor found jars of the old moonshiner’s corn squeezins hidden in his fodder shocks. Peachie, then about 60 years old, was hauled off the federal hoosegow up in Alexandria.

That 1951 case was thrown out of court when the prosecuting attorney made a critical mistake. The rule of thumb is that a good lawyer never asks a question in open court to which he doesn’t not know the answer. This prosecutor was apparently absent that day that was taught in law school.

Trying to be smart, the prosecutor asked Peachie, “Mr. Clark, is your liquor any good?” The witness, flashing that smug Peachie smile, replied, “Ask the judge. He ought to know.”

According to very reliable witnesses, the judge’s face turned red and somehow this honorable jurist found some technicality which he used to call a mistrial, with the blessing of the prosecuting attorney. Two days later, Peachie was home rebuilding his still.

Peachie and his wife, who died before his second arrest, lived in a four-room house with a dirt floor, which was not uncommon among mountain folks in the first half of the 20th century.

But after his initial arrest he knew the revenuers would be hot on his trail again, so much of the time Peachie, by his own admission, slept in the corn house. That way, if the feds sneaked up the hollow in the middle of the night, his dogs, and he had a nice pack of mongrels, would alert him and he could get away.

One day at my aunt’s store he also recalled that he kept one or two dogs in the corn house with him, to keep the rats away while he slept.

By the time I was a teenager, Peachie was living over in the old Will Apperson house. He had sold his farm and lived for a while on the Tutt place, but was only there a year or two, probably because it made his still too accessible to neighboring farmers.

Anyhow, while he was down at the Apperson place, the revenuers found his still and hauled Peachie off to jail. This time the prosecutor knew the answers to all the questions and the judge was a teetotaler. Peachie’s goose was cooked and he was convicted and sentenced to about three years in jail.

In his early 70s at the time, Peachie asked the judge to give him a week before starting his sentence to go home and find someone to take his dogs. The judge agreed but ordered Peachie to surrender himself within seven days.

Guess what! Peachie never had any intention of surrendering himself. He took his dogs and enough provisions to survive, and headed off into the woods and fields, where he lived all that summer, shifting his campsite from time to time.

Of course, the feds came looking, but given Peachie’s age and health, they didn’t look too hard. And none of us was about to betray the old man’s whereabouts.

Finally, along about November when the weather started getting cold, Peachie’s old bones reckoned that a warm jail cell was preferable to a winter in a broom sedge field, so he turned himself in.

We figured that might be the last we saw of Peachie, but we were wrong.

One morning the following spring he showed up at the store, smiling as usual.

“How’s you get out so quickly?” someone asked.

“Well, they said I was old to work and that I ate too much so they let me go,” Peachie replied.

Before he left he asked my aunt to order him a 50-pound bag of sugar from the local grocery house, just the right amount to make a nice batch of moonshine.

Peachie was back in business.

