My peas are up. And so are my onions, beets and kale. My potatoes are starting to break through the soil. A dozen cabbage plants are taking root.

I planted my early garden Feb. 26, with the exception of cabbage, which I transplanted the last week in March. I would have put the cabbage out earlier, but I could find no plants anywhere. I finally found some in Forest (outside of Lynchburg), where my daughters live.

My peas, kale and beets were slow to germinate, not because of the cold weather, but because the ground was so dry. Until last week we have had only small doses of rain with howling winds evaporating the moisture before it had a chance to sink into the ground.

Last week we finally got eight tenths of an inch of rain, the most from any one weather system since January. It was badly needed.

Usually I am mowing the lawn by now but the dry and cold weather has held the grass back. Last week’s rain will help and so will the warmer temperatures predicted for this week. Still, farmers may not be able to “turn out” by April 15, the date when typically they stop feeding hay.

There seems to be plenty of hay left. Most farmers made a good crop last summer and probably used 10–15% less over the winter because of the warm weather. No worries. Any leftover hay will keep until next winter.

Farmers in the Northern Neck should be planting corn in the next week or so. Every spring I see a few fields up by the first week in May. It used to be that kernels never went into the ground before May 10 but newer varieties are much more hardy.

My buddy’s peach orchard in Rappahannock County was pink with bloom last week. Now he can spend a month worrying about a hard freeze. Weather is always a concern for farmers.

Anyone checked the price of fertilizer this year. Those prices are not for the faint of heart. A 40-pound bag can cost about $22 in some stores. Diesel and gas prices are down some but fertilizer, which is also tied to oil prices, is up. Fertilizing the hay and cornfields will be expensive this spring.

Still, there is some good news. Feeder calf prices are higher with some steers selling for more than $2 a pound. Cheap steaks are nowhere in America’s foreseeable future.

While farmers are planting corn, my garden is at a standstill. In these chilly times there will be no weeds to till and I won’t start planting warm weather crops until the last week of the month. I will, however, be starting some squash and zucchini plants in the basement toward the end of this week so they will be ready to transplant in early May.

Spring gobbler season comes in Saturday and there seem to be plenty of birds around. Last week I saw two nice flocks of about 15 each with a couple of gobblers fanned out and strutting their stuff among the hens.

Two weeks ago I also saw a buck that still had horns, the second year in a row I have noticed antlers in March. Male deer usually lose their horns right after Christmas or by Jan. 15 at the latest. Must be climate change.

I mentioned earlier about our mild winter, less than an inch of snow at my house. I read the other day that one ski resort in Utah is now right at 800 inches since mid-October and several towns in the Sierra Nevada Mountains (border of California and Nevada, near Lake Tahoe) are up around 750 inches.

Folks, that’s getting close to 68 feet with another month of winter (for the higher elevations) to go.

Gonna be some real flooding when that snow melts, but that’s going to take some time and there will be good skiing until it does. Mammoth Ski Lodge, for example, has announced that it will be open at least until the end of July.

By the way, the record snowfall in the lower 48 states is 1,140 inches at Mt. Baker in Washington back in the winter of 1998–99.

Thank goodness March is over. It is by far the worst month of the year and has no redeeming qualities whatsoever. Everybody thinks that when March comes it will be warm. That doesn’t happen. It is mid-May before we can start wearing shorts instead of blue jeans.

April? Aw, not so bad. But don’t be fooled. I’ve seen 3 inches of snow on the ground on April 15. Also don’t forget that May 10 is considered the last chance for frost. But even that is not a hard and fast rule, so don’t plant tender crops too early.

Farmers and gardeners are always worrying about the weather.