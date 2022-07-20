JOHNSTON: Nats in limbo as second half of baseball season begins

THE SECOND half of the Major League Baseball season begins tomorrow with Washington Nationals fans wondering if there will be any recognizable names on the Nats’ roster when the season is over.

In case you haven’t heard, outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 15-year $440 million contract offer last week and now Washington is admitting that the star outfielder may be on the market as the Aug. 2 trade deadline nears.

The Nats made the offer even though Soto is not eligible to be a free agent until the end of the 2024 season. Right now he is playing with a $17.1 million one-year contract and would likely go to arbitration before nest season.

The offer was a gamble for Washington. If you recall, the Nationals signed Stephen Strasburg to a huge contract and he has made only a handful of starts since placing his name on the dotted line. In fact, many fans are beginning to wonder if Strasburg will ever pitch again.

Turning down the offer was also a gamble for Soto, who apparently thinks he is invulnerable. The truth is that in two-plus seasons he could sustain an injury that would make him worthless when he attains free agent eligibility.

The slugging outfielder also hasn’t set the world on fire this season, which likely wouldn’t help him in arbitration. Yes, he has been walked a lot (teams can pitch around him in the poor hitting Washington lineup) but when he was getting pitches to hit, he was missing them. Soto was batting in the low .200s earlier in the season.

The Nats might be better off if Soto is traded. He’s a showoff who thinks he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread. Pitchers like Bob Gibson and Don Drysdale would have put him in the dirt for his antics at the plate. He is not my kind of ballplayer.

If he does go on the market, who would want Soto? He will want a literal fortune to sign before next year and his bat is not hot, so his value to a team trying to win a playoff berth is questionable.

The player who teams will want down the stretch is Washington first baseman Josh Bell, a solid hitter and a quality defender. Bell has without question been the Nationals’ best player this season.

Bell is also a good guy, a player who leads by example, a quality human being who has done good things for the community. He could be a big asset for a team who needs a designated hitter or a good first baseman down the stretch. Bell would be worth several minor league prospects.

Another big question for the Nats is can the team avoid losing 100 games— or possibly more. Washington starts play after the All-Star break with a 31–63 record, the worst in baseball. If Bell and Soto depart, that record seems destined to get even worse.

The only positive note is that the Nats won their final game before the break.

The Nationals aren’t the only bad team in baseball. Seven other clubs—the Tigers, Royals, Angels, Athletics, Cubs, Pirates and Diamondback—all have legitimate shots at losing 100 games. The good teams are really good this season and the bad teams are really bad.

The best division race this season will likely be in the National League East where the Braves and the Mets will battle it out. The Brewers and the Cardinals may also have a good race in the NL Central, but the Mets and Braves are bigger names. That’s the race fans will tend to follow.

The Twins and Guardians (I hate that name) may fight it out in the American League Central but nobody except those in Cleveland and Minneapolis–St. Paul will care.

The Yankees, Astros and Dodgers seem to have their divisions wrapped up already.

Still, there are three wild card spots up for grabs in each league and this is where the real competition will be. One of the five or six teams in this hunt may be willing to shell out for a bat like that of Bell or Soto in the next two weeks.

It could be an interesting second half of the MLB season for many teams. But not for Washington. The Nats are in the Limbo Rock stage.

How low will they go?