It is a busy time of the year and I’ve got an aching back to prove it.

The early crops are coming in and those that flourish in warm weather need constant care.

Moreover, those summer crops need rain and warm nights. After a dry early season, we finally got a rainy spell around the end of April but that was short-lived. So far in May I have had less than 0.75 inches of rain fall into my gauge and for the second time this spring I am irrigating.

Some of you may shake your head at my water problem because those closer to Fredericksburg have had a couple of nice rains lately. Not me. A storm last Saturday, for example, split before getting to my house.

Five miles to the north, half an inch of rain fell. Five miles to the south the exact same occurred. My garden got 0.05, barely enough to settle the dust. I was pumping water to the plants the next day.

That’s the way it is with summer rains. One mile can make the difference between a deluge and no rain at all. Unfortunately, I’m stuck in the “no rain at all” area for the time being.

And the cool weather continues to persist. Tomatoes and squash need hot days and warm nights (nighttime temperatures that remain above 60 degrees) to flourish. Those temps haven’t arrived.

I’m picking peas this week and eating zucchini and yellow squash from the garden. I could probably grovel some new potatoes, but I’m going to hold off another few days.

My potatoes didn’t bloom this year. Don’t ask me why because I have no idea. They just didn’t bloom, as occasionally happens. I learned long ago that lack of blooms has no effect whatsoever on the potato crop. My vines are healthy and strong and there should be plenty of potatoes.

My beets are looking great and I’m going to shoot for two batches (10 quarts each) of pickled beets this year. I love them and they are an extremely healthy food.

Last week I began tying up tomatoes, which at this stage of the game is backbreaking work, because those first strings only about a foot above the ground. I sucker the plants (the ones held up by stakes) as I go. The plants in cages I don’t sucker, nor do I pull these side shoots from the rows that have no support at all.

Dessert time is beginning. My cherry trees are loaded so cobbler is on the menu for the next two weeks.

I have no strawberries this year, but pick-your-own farms are in high gear. Nothing tastier than Shoney’s strawberry pie or homemade strawberry ice cream. Of course, some mashed-up strawberries with about a pound of sugar and a pint of milk aren’t bad either.

I’ve got a buddy in the Richmond area who has been picking black raspberries for the past two weeks. There are a few semi-wild plants in my fence rows, but they are still three weeks away. Homemade black raspberry ice cream! That’s real dessert!

Red raspberries, of course, are later and won’t ripen until late June. They grow wild mostly in the foothills of Fauquier, Rappahannock and Madison counties.

It has been fine haymaking weather the past two weeks and in areas where there were April rains, some beautiful rolls are being taken from the fields. It has been an especially good spring for orchard grass, but I’ve seen several fields of alfalfa that look a little ragged. Alfalfa can sometimes be temperamental.

Field corn is up and doing well, especially in areas where there has been rain. I have some sweet corn in the garden, however, that has been there for two weeks without enough moisture to germinate.

Every season has its own unique features and this may well be the Year of the Ant. I’m not sure I ever remember a spring where there are so many anthills. In fact, between my house and barn there must be 10,000 or more anthills. Ants are everywhere. Why the proliferation of these insects this year? Who knows? But they are here, at least in my neighborhood.

And there seems to be a great crop of young red foxes. I’ve seen pups in the fields and along the roads everywhere. Three decades ago the prediction was that coyotes would take over the red fox’s territory and drive them out. That hasn’t happened. The red fox population is thriving.

Spring and summer. Nature at its finest. Every year is unique.

Enjoy!