JOHNSTON: Nothing to crow about

Only one of my four walnut trees had nuts this year, but it is loaded (the other three had good crops last fall and walnut trees often take a year off).

The nuts started falling about two weeks ago, and when I went down to pick them up, I noticed that many had already been husked.

The first husker I thought about was a squirrel. But a squirrel would likely just take the whole walnut and husk it later—or bury it whole.

Then I remembered the day I saw a murder of crows down under that tree, and they seemed to be occupied by something. At the time I thought they were just searching for insects or possibly just having a social gathering.

Then it hit me. Anyone who has ever hulled a freshly fallen walnut knows that there are dozens of those little white maggots in that black goo between the outer skin and the nut itself. Those crows had discovered the maggots were there and figured out a way to get to them.

That makes sense. After all, chickens love maggots. You may recall that in an earlier column I wrote about a friend who picks up roadkill and allows the flesh to decay in his chicken pen. The hens feed on the maggots, which helps on his feed bill.

I have picked up walnuts every year since I was a young boy, but I have never seen or heard of crows shucking walnuts to get the maggots. Maybe my crows are just innovative. They are very intelligent birds.

Hey! I’m not complaining. I just leave the fallen walnuts a little longer and the crows hull many of them for me. Saves me time and work, the birds get a gourmet meal and everyone is happy.

Nature is intriguing.

I haven’t seen anyone dove hunting this season.

Fifty years ago, the cornfields, which would have just been chopped for ensilage, would have been filled with hunters every Saturday afternoon in September. It was as much a social occasion as it was a hunt.

But those were the days when there were dairy farms that made and fed silage. Today there are few dairy farms (not a single one left in Culpeper County), so very few farmers cut corn for ensilage. Instead, they combine the fields, saving the kernels and allowing the stalks to go to waste.

Waste corn, which attracts the doves, is still scattered on the ground but combining comes much later than making silage. That means that the heart of the early dove season is over before the combining begins.

Then, too, hunting is slowly going out of vogue and there are fewer and fewer hunters each year.

Dove hunting tests a hunter’s shotgun skills. Those birds are fast and can turn on a dime. I recall one year back in the early 1970s when a group of maybe 20 guys was hunting on opening day in a long, rectangular field only about 100 yards wide and about 1,000 yards long.

There was a hurricane off the coast that day and the winds were howling with about 40 mph gusts from north to south. When the doves came in from the north and were flying with the wind, they must have been traveling at 60 mph. You could hear shooting from one end of the field to the other with not a single bird getting hit. But when they came in against the wind, there was one shot and a bird in the cooler.

It was not unusual for a novice hunter to shoot an entire box of shotgun shells (25) and not get a single dove.

Dove breasts are good eating and taste much like pheasant. But the meat is dry and is best cooked with bacon.

I’m starting to see turkeys, especially in foothill areas. I came upon about 40 in one flock (probably four hens and their chicks) in Rappahannock County recently and 20 birds crossed my path on a golf course last week.

I’m seeing dozens of doe, but I have only seen two small bucks in my travels. One friend says there are several nice bucks hanging around his place so I’m sure there are some good racks around.

Archery season is in now with muzzleloading and gun season to follow.

It is that time of year.