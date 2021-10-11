JOHNSTON: On dwindling dairy farms, work is hard but life is good

Culpeper, my home county, is down to one dairy farm.

That’s unbelievable. When I was growing up, there were dairy farms all over the county, with silos holding sweet-smelling ensilage reaching into the sky.

No more. One by one, they have bitten the dust over the years and now there is only one farmer left milking cows for a living.

The reasons are many and varied. Dairy farming is a tough life. As one old-timer put it years ago, “There ain’t no days off. Them teats have got to be pulled twice a day every day.”

He’s right. Cows have to be milked morning and evening, no matter what the weather or how you feel. And if you are milking 60 or 70 head, you have to start the first milking as early as three or four o’clock in the morning. Twelve hours later, you’re in the milking parlor once again.

Between milkings, there is corn to be planted and harvested, feed to be ground, the barn to be cleaned and hay to be made. It is not a life for lazy people.

If you think it is hard to find workers for fast food restaurants, just try to find someone to work on a dairy farm. It is almost impossible in this day and time. The work is hard, the hours are terrible and the pay is not great.