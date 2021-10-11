JOHNSTON: On dwindling dairy farms, work is hard but life is good

Culpeper, my home county, is down to one dairy farm.
That’s unbelievable. When I was growing up, there were dairy farms all over the county, with silos holding sweet-smelling ensilage reaching into the sky.
No more. One by one, they have bitten the dust over the years and now there is only one farmer left milking cows for a living.
The reasons are many and varied. Dairy farming is a tough life. As one old-timer put it years ago, “There ain’t no days off. Them teats have got to be pulled twice a day every day.”
He’s right. Cows have to be milked morning and evening, no matter what the weather or how you feel. And if you are milking 60 or 70 head, you have to start the first milking as early as three or four o’clock in the morning. Twelve hours later, you’re in the milking parlor once again.
Between milkings, there is corn to be planted and harvested, feed to be ground, the barn to be cleaned and hay to be made. It is not a life for lazy people.
If you think it is hard to find workers for fast food restaurants, just try to find someone to work on a dairy farm. It is almost impossible in this day and time. The work is hard, the hours are terrible and the pay is not great.
One reason the pay is not great is because the milk industry—and the government—regulate prices. Most farmers have little control over what they get for their products, but a beef or hog farmer can at least hold his animals a few weeks or months in the hope that low prices will rise.
Not so for dairy farmers. That milk has to go out every couple of days or it will spoil. Dairy farmers are always at the mercy of the milk commission.
In today’s business world, bigger is better, and it is no different in agriculture. Mega dairy operations in Florida and California milk hundreds of cows every day and usually these farms are owned by corporations. The day of the family dairy farm is almost gone.
From 1900 until the 1970s, small family farms could milk eight or 10 cows and sell Grade B milk. Each morning, the farmer would set out those 10-gallon galvanized cans (which became collector’s items in the 1980s) of milk and a truck would come by to pick them up.
It was also possible to milk three or four cows, separate the cream from the milk (a hand cranked or electric separator was used) and sell the cream to a local creamery. Two- or three-gallon galvanized cream cans went to the creamery once or twice a week and brought in household spending money.
The days of selling Grade B milk and taking cream to the creamery are long gone. And the days of the family-owned dairy farms seem numbered.
My friend Joe Houck is the last holdout in Culpeper. He’s lucky because he has a son to help and take over. Most young people can’t wait to get off the dairy farm because of what I have just explained: The days are long and the work is hard.
As with all farmers, the price of equipment continues to go up. With fewer workers, farmers need bigger tractors to do the planting and harvesting faster and farm equipment is not cheap. Neither are breakdowns. And with fewer farmers there are fewer equipment dealers and mechanics to get tractors up and running again. And crops, like cows in the milking parlor, don’t wait.
Dairy farmers need more specialized equipment than beef farmers. They must have cooling tanks to hold the milk at proper temperatures and those tanks must be routinely cleaned and inspected. Cooling tanks use a lot of electricity.
Like other farmers, dairymen face rising costs in fuel and fertilizer, other areas where they have no control.
Then there is the land, which right now is selling at premium prices. Many of the dairy farms that I passed by as a child are now housing developments. At that time, there was a dairy farm where Central Park is now located. It became more profitable to sell to developers than to struggle with rising costs and lower milk prices.
When I was a teenager, I occasionally helped two dairy farmers, one who had a big Grade A operation and another who sold Grade B milk. When I was a child, we sold cream and for a time as a young man, I had milk cows. I know from firsthand experience that it is a tough life.
For those who love the land and can endure it, dairy farming is a good life.
But in our area, this type of agriculture is about gone.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com