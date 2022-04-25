JOHNSTON: Ordering from home is nothing new

Every two or three generations, someone comes up with an idea that they are sure will revolutionize the world, an idea so simple the innovator cannot believe that no one has thought of it before.

Often someone has.

Ordering from home! Today we can sit in the comfort of our kitchens or living rooms and order a product that the company will ship right to our doorstep.

There is a whole generation that thinks this is something that was never done before, that Amazon and eBay came up with this idea out of the clear blue some 20 years ago. Ordering from home, young people think, is a 21st century innovation.

The way we order, by telephone or the internet, is new, but the idea dates back to the 19th century. Sears, Roebuck and Co. began a mail order business in 1892.

Every year (sometimes twice a year) the company put out a catalog with pictures of its numerous products and you ordered from that. Granted, it was slower—there was no internet and you placed your order by mail—but the principle was the same. You ordered from home and the product was delivered.

Sears offered as wide a range of products (for its time) as Amazon does today. In fact, you could order a house from Sears. That’s right! A house! From 2-by-4s to rafters to shingles to brick for the fireplace. Sears would deliver everything you needed—including the house plans—to your empty lot.

There were not that many designs—maybe a half dozen—but Sears offered the building materials for entire houses. Let’s see Amazon top that. There are a half dozen of these Sears homes within five miles of miles of my house. They are easy to spot if you know what you’re looking for.

Kids perused the toy section of the regular catalog for things they wanted Santa Claus to bring. In later years Sears sent out a Christmas “Wish Book” that contained even more toys and games.

One part of the catalog was often off limits to young boys—the women’s underwear section. And a man could get into big trouble if his wife caught him looking at lingerie—even if he argued that he was just shopping for a present for her.

You could order all kinds of sporting goods—including guns—from the Sears catalog. I once ordered a .22 cal. rifle with a scope from Sears and it was delivered by mail. I was about 15 at the time.

Sears was not the only mail order house during the early 20th century. Montgomery Ward, in fact, had operated a mail-order catalog business for 20 years when Sears began its large-scale operation.

There were two ways to buy from either company. You could send a check with your order or, if you were a little short at the time, you could order C.O.D. (cash on delivery) and pay the mailman when the order arrived.

And you didn’t throw the old catalog away when the new one came. It would be relocated to the outhouse and recycled as toilet paper.

This idea of having your groceries delivered is nothing new either. In cities and towns all across America, local grocery stores would bring your order to your kitchen. This means of shopping really became popular following the advent of the telephone and many housewives (oooh, that’s a dirty word now) took full advantage of the opportunity.

Past generations, however, were never so lazy that they had their meals delivered.

Many do not know that back before the early 1980s, you could walk into a doctor’s office without an appointment, as you can do now at places like MedExpress.

The problem was that the wait time at those doctor’s offices was often equivalent to the wait time at a modern emergency room. I once dropped off a neighbor at a doctor’s office about 8:30 am and picked her up when the office closed at 5 p.m. Long waits for medical care is nothing new either.

Twenty-somethings also don’t seem to realize that Uber and Lyft are just glorified taxi services that have been in existence since horse and buggy days and that Airbnb is the modern version of the 1950s “tourist home.”

Nope, there’s not much new under the sun. Technology may have changed but the basic ideas have often been around for a long, long time.