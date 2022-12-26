JOHNSTON: Reflecting on weather highs and lows of 2022

As 2022 winds down, let’s take a look back at this year’s weather.

Statistics vary from area-to-area so the numbers I recorded at my home just west of Culpeper may vary from those even five miles away, especially when it comes to rainfall. Still, my numbers at least give us something to talk about.

Overall, 2022 has been a quiet year with no extremes either in temperature or precipitation amounts. There was plenty of sunshine and moderate temperatures and few long periods of clouds and gloom.

For those of us west of I-95 it was an excellent growing year. For some farmers east of the interstate, however, an August drought cut back crop production, especially for corn. This was especially true just south and east of Richmond.

There were a few small tornadoes last summer but nothing major. And there were no bad tropical storms or heavy rains inland. As I said, this has not been a year of extremes.

Let’s look at some statistics, again remembering that these were recorded at my house in Virginia’s Piedmont. As I said, the stats in other areas will not be exactly the same.

I have recorded just over 51 inches of rain this year. The average for decades has been just over 43 inches, but that number has been inching up over the past 10 years due to some extremely wet seasons.

In 2019, for example, I recorded 53 inches of precipitation with 66 inches falling in 2020 and 54 inches in 2021.

The wettest month this year was July with exactly eight inches of rain spread out over 11 different days.

In May, however, there were 18 days when I recorded measurable precipitation with a monthly total of 6.9 inches.

Nature, which had presented us with some real gully washers over the past five years, calmed down and we had only one big rain, 3.1 inches, on July 9. There were only three other days with two or more inches of precipitation and only 14 with an inch or more.

I have recorded about 17 inches of snow at my house since Jan. 1, the biggest an eight-incher on Jan. 3. There were patches of that snow on the ground for 32 days, from Jan. 3–Feb.4. We had two more snows during that period, four inches on Jan. 16 and two inches on Jan. 28.

We had but one inch of snow in February, which is traditionally our snowiest month. In fact, this year February turned out to be our driest month (so far) with only 2.4 inches of precipitation.

Our last snow was March 12 when two inches fell.

Temperatures were moderate in 2022. Our lowest high was 24 degrees on Jan. 24 and our lowest low was seven degrees on Jan. 30.

On Feb. 23 the high temperature was a warm 77 degrees.

I recorded 37 days when the high temperature reached 90 degrees or above. Five of those days were in May (the low that month was 38 degrees on May 9).

We average about 45 days of 90 degrees or over, so days were a bit cooler than normal (nighttime lows, however, were a bit higher than average).

There were 13 90-degree days in July, 12 in August and seven in June. There were no 90-degree days in September, which is a bit unusual.

The hottest day of the summer was not in July or August—traditionally our two hottest months—but on June 17, when the thermometer hit 96 degrees. There were no 100-degree days at my house.

The first frost at my house was on Oct. 9. The first killing frost was on Oct. 30.

There you have it. A few statistics from the year 2022, which has another week to go.

As far as weather goes, this has been a pretty dull year.

Let’s wish for more snow in 2023.