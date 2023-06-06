June 6.

This is another of those historical dates that means less and less to each succeeding generation.

To those who were absent from school the day this lesson was taught (it may not even be taught anymore), June 6, 1944 was the day the Allies invaded Normandy and took World War II directly to Nazi Germany and Adolph Hitler.

My father was in that invasion, not in the initial wave, but he waded to shore later that day in a supportive role. Several other men I knew were also part of this historic event. All are dead now.

None of those former soldiers ever talked to me about what they saw and experienced that day. They put the war behind them, or at least kept their feelings inside. They did what they had to do and were thankful to have survived.

My father fought all the way from the beaches of Normandy (Northern France) to Berlin. Unlike subsequent American wars, soldiers didn’t do “a tour of duty” in World War II. Unless you were seriously injured, you were there for the duration.

I knew one man who was wounded on five different occasions in North Africa and Europe and was still fighting when the conflict was over. The Second World War was all or nothing. Had Hitler defeated the Allies, the Free World as we know it would have ceased to exist.

There are few men still alive who were part of the Normandy invasion. In fact, less than one percent of those who served in World War II are still with us. Time is running out for those of that era.

I remember hearing about the last World War I soldier dying and someday soon we will learn that the last World War II veteran is gone. After all, World War II began some 84 years ago when Germany invaded Poland in September of 1939.

We sometimes tend to forget the fact that those in Europe had been fighting Hitler for more than two years before America entered the war. We had watched in safety while country after country had been swallowed up by the Nazis. Only England held out and cities like London had been bombed relentlessly for almost a year. Great Britain, of course, became the staging ground for the Normandy invasion.

There have been some fine films made about World War II and “The Longest Day” (1962) is an authentic account of the Normandy invasion. It stars a number of Hollywood heavyweights (at that time), including John Wayne, Henry Fonda and Robert Mitchum. And, according to historians, it remains true to actual events of that day.

I have always studied World War II, in part because my father and many of my older friends were part of that conflict. Also, it was America’s last honorable war, meaning we were fighting to save the world and not just carrying out some political agenda.

It is also the last war this country won. Korea ended in a stalemate, we lost the Vietnam War and those conflicts in the Middle East are in effect still going on. In World War we had determination. We would fight until the end. And we did.

I have a library of World War II movies, and when there is nothing good on TV, I pull out one to watch. Aside from “The Longest Day,” which hopefully will be shown on some channel today, some of my favorites are “Tora, Tora, Tora,” an extremely factual account of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (told from both the American and Japanese perspective); “Midway,” about the Japanese attempt to seize Midway Island; “Sink the Bismarck”; and “The Battle of the Bulge,” which some historians have criticized for being “too Hollywood.”

Other good World War II movies are “The Train” with Burt Lancaster and “The Guns of Navarone,” although both are fictional.

The best documentary ever made about World War II is a BBC series called “The World at War.” Produced in the late 1960s and early 1970s, it is 28 hours of authentic footage and interviews with those directly involved, from the man who planned the Pearl Harbor attack to Hitler’s secretary who was in his bunker when he committed suicide. It is a “must see” for every American who values his freedom.

Those who remember World War II are fading away and with them go important dates like Dec. 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor Day), and June 6, 1944, when the Allies invaded Normandy.

Each year fewer and fewer Americans commemorate those dates, but if you know anything about history, you understand how important they were.

We wake up in safety because thousands of soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy 79 years ago today.

Lest we forget.