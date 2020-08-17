JOHNSTON: Respecting the builders and architects of the animal kingdom

The wild animal kingdom is much like human society. Some labor, while others sit back and enjoy the fruits of their neighbor’s labor.
Two of the most industrious animals around are groundhogs and beavers. Yes, both often create headaches for humans, but both also do a great deal for other animals.
The groundhog is a builder of homes. Well, actually he is the builder of apartment houses.
When we were kids, we heard stories about the fox’s den and the rabbit’s hole, but neither of these animals actually digs a burrow. Almost without exception, foxes and rabbits take up residence in a groundhog hole.
It would be interesting to see the cross section of a groundhog hole and observe the nooks and crannies that are underground. In my trapping heyday, I occasionally set traps in a groundhog hole to rid some farmer of a pest that was causing trouble.
In the same hole, I have caught groundhogs, skunks, possums, foxes, rabbits and, on a few occasions, a raccoon. Barn cats will even take refuge in groundhog holes when the weather is cold or snowy. And coyotes will expand groundhog holes to make dens during the mating season.
It is the groundhog, not the smart rabbit or wily fox, that digs a burrow with two entrances. The second entrance allows the animal to take to ground safely from a different angle. It is not for escape, because once in his hole, the groundhog or another animal is already safe.
Of course, a second entrance also provides for better air circulation. Groundhogs are pretty smart.
Out West, the badger provides the same construction prowess as the Eastern groundhog. Most animals on the prairie, even the burrowing owl, often take up residence in an abandoned badger hole.
The groundhog and badger build residences, but the beaver builds an entire community.
Beavers will invade a fast-running stream and construct a dam, which slows the water and creates a pond. Here, fish are trapped and they draw in eagles and fish hawks and occasionally bears.
Here, frogs, turtles and crawdads propagate, which attracts raccoons, mink and other animals.
Deer come to drink, and in the West and North, moose wade into the beaver ponds looking for water grasses. Ducks and geese feed in the water and make nests in the reeds. The dam has created an entire community.
And it is the beaver that builds and maintains the dam. These animals are tireless workers and experts at what they do.
Several times in the past, I have had beavers dam the creek behind my house, flooding several acres of bottomland. In an effort to get rid of them, I would go down and tear out a good portion of the dam only to find that by the next morning the entire structure had been repaired.
This went on for days, until finally one night a torrential rain took out the dam after I had sufficiently weakened it. The beavers did not put it back.
Yes, a great many animals should thank beavers, groundhogs and badgers for providing homes and small communities. Most animals have neither the digging skills of the groundhog nor the engineering skills of the beaver. So they allow these creatures to do the work and they reap the benefits.
Neither of these animals seems selfish or possessive (although the ill-tempered badger defends his hole). Any number of animals might share a groundhog hole, especially in extreme cold when the woodchuck is hibernating.
And while they all might be at each other’s throats out in the open, they seem to tolerate each other in a groundhog hole because each seems to understand that the other also needs shelter.
Nature is pretty amazing sometimes. In the animal kingdom, as with humans, animals often have to depend on each other to get by.
Humans and animals. In some respects, we’re not all that different.
