Some people never seem to get they credit they are due.

Robert Duvall, who lives over in Fauquier County, is, at least in my opinion, one of the best and most versatile actors ever to appear on the motion picture screen.

Duvall, who turned 92 in January, has played bad guys, good guys and characters that fall somewhere in-between during his 70-plus year acting career.

Too often Hollywood actors, like John Wayne, simply portray themselves, but every once in a while, somebody comes along who put himself into the role so completely that the audience truly believes he is that character.

I watch a lot of movies — old and new — and I can think of only three actors who have risen to this level of greatness — Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Robert Duvall.

Duvall’s screen credits are amazing, from playing Boo Radley in “To Kill a Mockingbird” in 1962 to portraying the old Texas Ranger Augustus McCrae in “Lonesome Dove” in 1989.

He appeared in the first two “Godfather” productions,” “Network,” “The Natural,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Deep Impact” and “True Grit.” His work has always been critically acclaimed, but his name always seemed to get lost behind stars like Gregory Peck, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and Marlon Brando.

Duvall’s film and TV credits are so lengthy that to acknowledge them all would take up most of this column. Look them up sometime and you will be truly impressed.

He has portrayed everyone from Dwight Eisenhower to Joseph Stalin, but his only best actor Academy Award came from playing a down-and-out country singer in the low-budget film, “Tender Mercies” back in 1983.

For me, however, his best performance was as Gus McCrae in “Lonesome Dove.” Here Duvall created an unforgettable character that was far greater, more believable and lovable than writer Larry McMurtry may have ever envisioned. Duvall’s performance dominated that miniseries, far surpassing those of Tommy Lee Jones and a number of other top Hollywood names.

As Gus McCrae, Duvall played drama, comedy and tragedy. He, in effect, was McCrae. To my mind, this was the crowning glory of an illustrious acting career.

Yes, Robert Duvall has won an Oscar, Emmys and other prestigious acting awards, but still he has not given the credit that he is due. As I said earlier, his name has always been listed somewhere below that of the major stars, but the dozens of movies he has played in would be far less impressive and realistic without his contributions.

Duvall is an actor’s actor, a man who can play any part and play it convincingly. His body of work over his lengthy career speaks for itself.

I had the pleasure of meeting Duvall once and although I had always respected him as an actor, walked away impressed with him as a person.

As I said, check out his resume sometime and you will find that he is playing some supporting role in many of your favorite movies.

In the 1950s Duvall might have been labeled a “character actor,” but he was much more than that. He knows how to take on a role and make it more than it is. He is the consummate actor.

Duvall has portrayed many people over the years, but to me he will always be Gus McCrae, a man who knows how to fight, live and love until the very end.

And Duvall made the character what it was.