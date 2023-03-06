Sometimes at lunch, or on a warm summer’s evening, I’ll walk down to the railroad station and watch the trains roll by and wonder where those tracks lead.

There’s something special, even romantic, about trains, and they have always fascinated me.

Santa Claus brought me an electric train back when I was about 6 years old. Almost all my childhood Christmas presents, before and after, have been lost in the recesses of my mind. But I still remember that train and how special it was.

A train trip is more than just a ride down the rails; it is almost always a special event. An airplane trip is just several hours aggravation in a crowded terminal followed by a few more hours on an even more crowded airliner.

There is little joy in a bus trip whose highlight is usually the smell of fried chicken and diesel fumes.

But a train trip! That’s traveling in style, especially if you have sleeper car accommodations where you can sit quietly during the day and doze off at night to the gentle rhythm of the rails.

I don’t travel by train as much as I like, but every trip I do take is special. Three times I have ridden across the great land on Amtrak, taking the Northern, Central and Southern routes. Those are trips every American should take because you see our great country at its finest.

When you travel by automobile you pass malls and gas stations and fast-food restaurants. Trains travel through fields and cow pastures and forests.

In a car you see the front of stores and homes, but on a train you see almost everything from behind, the backyards, the outbuildings and in some cases the hog lots. On trains you see the low-income neighborhoods because classy subdivisions and stately mansions are seldom built along railroad tracks. After all, there remains that “other side of the tracks” social mentality.

From the late 1800s until the middle 1960s, taking the train meant riding in class. Pullman accommodations, dining cars that served only the best food and city train stations built to look almost like palaces. Train travel was the way to go.

But trains were popular for short hauls, too. Families in the hamlet of Elkwood would ride the train six miles to Remington to pick up medicine at the local pharmacy and then take the next train home.

It was common for well-to-do shoppers in Fredericksburg or Culpeper to catch a morning train to Washington — or even New York — and then return home by rail that night.

Local freight trains would stop at the smallest communities to pick up milk and cream, transporting these farm products to creameries in large towns or cities and returning the empty cans the following day. To many communities, trains provided invaluable services.

Trains, which fell out of favor after World War II when the interstate highway system was built, regained some of their popularity in the latter part of the 20th century. During the past 30 years they have become even more important by relieving congestion on the very highways that drove railroad into bankruptcy half a century earlier.

For cross country travel, especially if you have time, the train is still the way to go. You can give your undivided attention to the scenery without having your hand on the steering wheel.

You eat on the train so there is no need to search for restaurants at the end of the day and your bed will be turned down and waiting when you’re ready to rest.

Gas stations? Let the engineer worry about whether his tank is empty or full. And while you travel steep roads to get over the mountains in a car, the train takes the tunnel right under those tall peaks.

And on cross-country trips there is camaraderie with new friends in the observation car and card games in the lounge area.

Just writing this I am ready to hit the rails again, either another trip across the United States or seeing the Canadian Rockies out the dining car window.

As far as I’m concerned, train travel is by far the most relaxing way to go.