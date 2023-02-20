It hasn’t been much of a winter.

Snowfall has limited to a dusting and all three meteorological winter months have been warmer than average.

Daffodils were popping through the ground in early February and some are blooming now.

Rabbits and squirrels were beginning to mate the last week in January — at least three weeks early — and a groundhog emerged from the hole out behind my meat house and began looking for green grass the first week in February.

A breeding pair of eagles must be nesting somewhere close because I see them flying to and from a nearby lake almost on a daily basis. A red-tailed hawk usually nests over in the woods, but I haven’t seen her this year. The eagles may have claimed her territory for their own.

The warm weather caused the skunks to start walking in late January, a full two weeks before the Moon of the Polecat (early February), which is when they usually emerge a short January hibernation.

It is usually late February when you see the chicken hawks start sitting on the utility wires looking for mice below, but this year they were there by mid-January. That could mean that they also started nesting early.

The warm weather has been easy on my woodpile. I burned more wood in December than I did in January. I’m usually not home many nights in February (doing TV play-by-play for basketball) so my evening fires are limited. I did manage, however, to burn up some older wood that needed to be used.

And I got enough wood split to take me through next winter. Of course, if that one is as mild as this one, I might have enough to get through two winters.

I’ve finished most of my winter tasks. The riding mower has been serviced and I’ve changed the oil and the filters in the tractor. I’m ready to hook up the tiller because I’m hoping to start planting cool weather crops either this week or next, depending on the weather, of course.

The ground that I plowed last fall is in great shape right now. There has been just enough freezing and thawing to cause the clods to disintegrate and two passes with the big tiller will make the land ready for planting.

My seeds are ready and if Mother Nature gives me a warm, sunny afternoon when the ground is dry and the sign is right, I’ll have potatoes, beets, onions, peas and kale in the ground. Of course, it the soil is ready, I might just have to plant on the wrong astrological sign — unless it is a really barren one.

My grandmother always made sure that both the sign and the moon were right, but sometimes getting all the stars aligned just right prevents you from getting your crops in on time. Occasionally, you just have to go with the earth and not worry about the heavens.

One planting note. Every year readers complain that their beets didn’t come up and usually it is because they were planted too deep. I just smooth out a row with a metal rake, drop my seeds on top of the ground and then walk the row, stepping on the seeds just enough to push them into the soft dirt. Almost every single one germinates. Beets grow on top of the ground so that’s where they should be planted.

I hope I have a bumper crop of beets this year because I fear I am going to run out of pickled beets (which I love) before I can make a new batch. In fact, this year, like Aunt Bea, I’m going to make a double batch. You can’t have too many pickled beets.

If your garden needs lime, you’d better get on it. I always spread lime in January because it takes a few months for it to work into the soil. But now is not too late for summer crops.

What we need right now is some rain. We only had about two inches in January and most of that came one or two tenths at a time. Small amounts like that do nothing for the ground water. So far, we’ve had even less moisture in February.

March and April are usually wet months and this year we need spring rains to replenish wells.

Yes, it looks like this “nothing winter” is over and we can look ahead to spring (Daylight Saving Time is two weeks away). We can still have snow in March – and even April — but anything that falls won’t last long.

As I asked in an earlier column, “Will this be a winter where we don’t get an inch of snow?”

It very well could be.