JOHNSTON: Soak up sights and sounds of summer

For East Coast weather freaks, there are two exciting time of the year—winter, when the possibility of snow looms, and hurricane season.
Right now, we are in the latter. Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean began June 1 and if you listen to the “experts,” this will be an active year.
Maybe I’m crazy (not much debate about that), but I’ve always wanted to be in a strong hurricane. Of course, I want to be in a secure building during the event, but there is something about a powerful storm that intrigues me.
The closest I’ve been was about 20 years ago when a Category 2 storm came ashore in the Tidewater area and the eye came right over where I was staying. Strong winds to sunshine and calm to strong winds again, all within 20 minutes. It was a unique experience.
I do remember Hurricane Hazel that struck when I was a child. That was a strong one, causing damage from the Caribbean to the East Coast and inland from North Carolina to Canada.
I vividly remember sitting in the dark (the electricity went out, of course) and listening to the old tin roof rattle. That was an uneasy night and one would think that it instilled a fear of hurricanes in me. Not so. I love them.
One weatherman predicts the East Coast will get hit by several tropical systems this summer. We shall see. It is a long time from now until November.
Hurricanes or no, I love this time of year—the hot days and the hot nights. I especially enjoy the evenings when the temperature stays above 80 degrees until midnight. This is a great time of year to go outside in the dark and listen to the sounds of nature, the coyotes howling and the insects making various noises.
Then there are the night birds that call out from the woods and fields. The one sound I really miss is the call of the Whip-poor-will. When I was a child, you could hear their calls almost any summer night, but they disappeared from my area three decades ago.
I haven’t heard an owl for several years either, but I did see one while on a golfing trip to Front Royal recently. I came across a young owl sitting on the side of a back road. He was too young to fly and I have no idea how he got there. He didn’t appear hurt and the first woman who spotted him parked her car to make sure he didn’t get hit.
She called animal control, but it quickly became obvious that the two young officers who responded had no training in taking care of an owl. In fact, they seemed afraid to touch him and their biggest concern was who to call next.
I stayed on the scene about 10 minutes, but all of us who stopped were blocking traffic so I moved on. Hope the little fella made it OK.
Talk about noise in the night! The cicadas on the other side of the mountain were pounding out the decibels around every hardwood tree on the golf course. There were hundreds of holes in the ground under those trees where the cicadas had popped out and they were flying everywhere. I’m glad we won’t see them again around here until 2030.
Speaking of bugs, it’s about time for the Japanese beetles to make an appearance, so if you have a garden or a rosebush you might want to keep some Sevin handy. Those pests can do a lot of damage in a very short time.
Raspberries should be getting ripe in the Piedmont about now and I’m starting to see a few more of the wild red variety around. Generally they do best in more mountainous areas and I have seen nice patches in Madison and western Fauquier counties.
The biggest patch I ever saw was in an open meadow on a mountain slope in Lee County. In one afternoon, my father and I picked about 10 or 15 gallons. That was a real patch.
Red raspberries are good, but they don’t compare with their black counterparts when it comes to making ice cream. That’s my favorite summertime dessert, although blackberry and peach cobbler are not too far behind.
Speaking of cobblers, I made several cherry cobblers from fruit I picked from the tree in my yard. It was loaded this year and I got to the cherries before they developed worms. I froze several quarts for later cobblers.
Yep, this is a nice time of the year for sitting on the porch on a hot evening enjoying some homemade dessert or walking in the night looking at the stars and listening to the sounds in the dark.
Enjoy the summer.
Donnie Johnston: