JOHNSTON: Soak up sights and sounds of summer

Hurricanes or no, I love this time of year—the hot days and the hot nights. I especially enjoy the evenings when the temperature stays above 80 degrees until midnight. This is a great time of year to go outside in the dark and listen to the sounds of nature, the coyotes howling and the insects making various noises.

Then there are the night birds that call out from the woods and fields. The one sound I really miss is the call of the Whip-poor-will. When I was a child, you could hear their calls almost any summer night, but they disappeared from my area three decades ago.

I haven’t heard an owl for several years either, but I did see one while on a golfing trip to Front Royal recently. I came across a young owl sitting on the side of a back road. He was too young to fly and I have no idea how he got there. He didn’t appear hurt and the first woman who spotted him parked her car to make sure he didn’t get hit.

She called animal control, but it quickly became obvious that the two young officers who responded had no training in taking care of an owl. In fact, they seemed afraid to touch him and their biggest concern was who to call next.

I stayed on the scene about 10 minutes, but all of us who stopped were blocking traffic so I moved on. Hope the little fella made it OK.