JOHNSTON: Spades, horseshoes and other notes on the college experience

I majored in spades at Germanna Community College. At least that’s what I always tell folks.
Yes, spades, as in the card game.
And I minored in horseshoes. I have a trophy to prove it.
I attended Germanna during the first years the school was open, and it was a bit different from the days when all three of my children began their college careers there.
During the early 1970s, Germanna was a new school with a new faculty and was part of the new Virginia community college system. Similar schools all around the state were also getting their acts together at the same time.
The student body was diverse in age, with kids right out of high school and adults in their 40s and 50s. I was in my early 20s at the time, so I fit right in with everyone.
In all truthfulness, most of us don’t get much out of college. We take the classes, memorize the answers, pass the tests and then forget most of what we supposedly learned the day the last exam is over.
That was it for me. I already had two jobs and two careers, and I was pretty sure that nothing I took in college would help me get where I wanted to go. And I was right. It didn’t. Still, I figured, a little higher learning couldn’t hurt.
The best class I took was biology. I cannot remember the name of the woman who taught it, but she was good and made the class extremely interesting. I know at least two classmates who later majored in biology simply because that Germanna teacher did such a good job.
Looking back, about the only thing I actually remember about that class was the coffin-like metal tub in the back of the lab. We all wondered if there was a cadaver in there, but most of us were afraid to ask. Maybe we really didn’t want to know.
Joel Tate’s sociology class was interesting in part because we could get him talking politics and kill a whole class. But one book he had us read— “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee”—became a favorite of mine and I still refer to parts of it almost 50 years later.
I suppose that’s the thing about classes. You’re not going to remember everything, but if you can find at least one thing that makes an impression and hangs with you the rest of your life, well, you’ve accomplished something.
Aside from the cadaver tub in biology and the book on Indians in sociology, the only other class I really remember was tennis, mainly because it involved a lot of walking and some long sets.
Those who attended during those first years will recall that there were no tennis courts. There were two nets stuck up in the middle of the parking lot and we played on black asphalt.
Unfortunately, the parking lot was built on about a 5-degree slope for drainage and missed shots had a tendency to roll 50 yards down the hill and into the woods (the Locust Grove campus was built in a wooded area). We were always chasing balls down the hill and picking them out of the leaves.
And the tennis balls didn’t last long. Asphalt has a tendency to strip the fuzz off the ball and turn it black. But at least the black balls stood out in the brown leaves at the bottom of the slope.
I made some lasting friendships at Germanna. Tate and I still occasionally meet at the local music store to play music. Tate and physical education teacher Larry Shrader became hunting buddies and traipsed through the briars and bushes many afternoons following my rabbit dogs.
Lynn Wheatcraft (who taught math) and I became fierce horseshoe competitors at the pits out behind the school. I thought he would fail me when I beat him in a tournament, but he was a good loser.
But back to spades. I had never played spades before Germanna, but that was the “official” college game, so I learned quickly. The first people in the lounge each morning would start a game and it would continue until the last afternoon class was over.
Students would rotate in and out all day, giving up their spots only to go to class or leave for work (almost everyone there had some sort of part-time job). My studies at Germanna made me the spades player that I am today. As I said, that was my major.
Of course, with two jobs waiting, the only chance I had to play was between classes, but I made the most of my opportunities.
I guess the moral of this column is that if you want to become a good card player, go to college.
Oh, and never build your tennis court on a slanted parking lot.
I still wonder if there was a cadaver in that covered tub.
