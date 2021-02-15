JOHNSTON: Spades, horseshoes and other notes on the college experience

I majored in spades at Germanna Community College. At least that’s what I always tell folks.

Yes, spades, as in the card game.

And I minored in horseshoes. I have a trophy to prove it.

I attended Germanna during the first years the school was open, and it was a bit different from the days when all three of my children began their college careers there.

During the early 1970s, Germanna was a new school with a new faculty and was part of the new Virginia community college system. Similar schools all around the state were also getting their acts together at the same time.

The student body was diverse in age, with kids right out of high school and adults in their 40s and 50s. I was in my early 20s at the time, so I fit right in with everyone.

In all truthfulness, most of us don’t get much out of college. We take the classes, memorize the answers, pass the tests and then forget most of what we supposedly learned the day the last exam is over.

That was it for me. I already had two jobs and two careers, and I was pretty sure that nothing I took in college would help me get where I wanted to go. And I was right. It didn’t. Still, I figured, a little higher learning couldn’t hurt.