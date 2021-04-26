JOHNSTON: Splish, splash, Donnie's taking a bath

Well, folks, it is about that time.
Saturday is the first day of May, and you know what that means. That’s right. It is time to remove your long underwear and take your spring bath.
Taking off those long handles pretty much coincides with the last frost of the year. If it is safe to set out your tomato plants, it is safe to change from long underwear to whatever you wear in the summer.
If you’re new to the area, that’s pretty much the rule in these parts. You put on your long johns Nov. 1 and take them off May 1.
Some people do change their long underwear during the winter, but a newly washed pair can be scratchy, so most just keep the same long johns on from November until May.
Yes, sometimes they get a little gamey, but once they’re broken in, they fit your body so well there is no reason to change.
You may only use the one pair all winter, but it is still nice to have a spare on hand just in case you sit a lot and wear the rear ends out. If you don’t use the second pair, you can keep them for next winter.
I like to time my long underwear removal with my spring bath, doing both chores around the first of May. Some people prefer to take their spring bath in March but I always figured it was useless to bathe and then but that dirty long underwear back on. And I would not waste a new pair for just two months wear. So I just wait until the first of May and do both at the same time.
I’ve known people who take several baths during the winter, but I’ve always thought that was kind of useless, too. You never sweat during the winter, so you can’t get but so dirty. Besides, bathing uses up a lot of water. Good stewards of the environment shouldn’t bathe unnecessarily.
No, one bath in the fall and another in the spring is all I need. Yes, I get much dirtier in the summer, but after working in the fields I can just go down to the old swimming hole and jump in.
That doesn’t quality as a bath, at least not in my book. That’s recreation. But you get the dirt off just the same—unless the cows have been standing in the creek upstream. Course, if there is a drought and the creek runs dry, you might just have to stink until the rains come again.
Did you know that bathing in May is the reason there used to be so many June weddings? Yep. Brides wanted to get married after they had taken their spring bath and while they still smelled good. If the bath was too far removed, they could always carry some sweet smelling flowers.
There was another reason, too. A March ceremony would mean that the bride would still be wearing her long johns on her wedding night. That wouldn’t be very romantic.
I know there still may be some chilly nights in May, but I think you’re safe now in removing your long winter underwear. You won’t catch pneumonia in your summer undies from now until November.
But there’s still enough of a chill in the air to make you want to heat the water for that spring bath. And it is a bit too early to take a towel and a scrub brush and clean up down in the creek. That could give you pneumonia.
Just be careful not to bathe too often. The old people figured it was downright unhealthy get in the tub more than twice a year.
And they might have known something. Doctors will tell you that lice prefer clean hair, so maybe germs like clean skin. And if you smell, people won’t get close enough to you to allow germs and diseases to spread.
Yep, the old people had it all figured out. Two baths a year was aplenty. This practice apparently worked, because many of those old folks lived to be 100.
It is almost May and the time has come to take off your long underwear and take your spring bath.
Remember to bring plenty of soap. After a long winter you’ll need it.
And don’t throw those old long johns away. Wash them down at the branch and give them to the needy for use next winter.
We all must share.
Donnie Johnston: