JOHNSTON: Splish, splash, Donnie's taking a bath

Well, folks, it is about that time.

Saturday is the first day of May, and you know what that means. That’s right. It is time to remove your long underwear and take your spring bath.

Taking off those long handles pretty much coincides with the last frost of the year. If it is safe to set out your tomato plants, it is safe to change from long underwear to whatever you wear in the summer.

If you’re new to the area, that’s pretty much the rule in these parts. You put on your long johns Nov. 1 and take them off May 1.

Some people do change their long underwear during the winter, but a newly washed pair can be scratchy, so most just keep the same long johns on from November until May.

Yes, sometimes they get a little gamey, but once they’re broken in, they fit your body so well there is no reason to change.

You may only use the one pair all winter, but it is still nice to have a spare on hand just in case you sit a lot and wear the rear ends out. If you don’t use the second pair, you can keep them for next winter.