JOHNSTON: Splish splash, it's time to take my fall bath

This is a traumatic time of year for me.

Sometime between now and Thanksgiving I’ve got to take my fall bath.

As I have written before, I only bathe twice a year, once in the spring—when I take off my long underwear—and once in the fall, when I put my long johns on for the winter.

That’s the way my pa did it and that’s the way my grandpa and his grandpa did it. And what was good enough for my great-great-grandpa is good enough for me.

Too much bathing is not good for the mind, soul or body. These people who take baths every day are always sick and going to the doctor. Clean people seem to attract germs. If you get dirty enough, even the germs won’t want to be around you. It is a fact that lice prefer clean hair. Baths can lead to bad things.

Now I don’t mean you should go around stinking. Wiping here and there with a wet washrag during the winter is fine, especially on Sunday morning before church. And a dip in the creek on a hot summer’s day is both refreshing and hygienic. But bathing every day? That just ain’t good for the health.

Maybe it is the soap that attracts the germs and viruses. I have no scientific proof one way or the other, but I know these people who frequent the shower and bathtub are always complaining about some misery or the other.

Meanwhile, I usually go through the winter without even a cold. Oh, I may get a touch of sinus trouble now and again, but a little skunk grease (rendered polecat fat with an ounce or two of spray) takes care of that in a jiffy.

Yep, much as I hate to, I’ve got to take that fall bath. And I better do it pretty soon because the weather is getting colder by the day. If I wait too long I might freeze, especially if I decide to bathe in the river.

I prefer bathing in the river because you can’t use soap. Pollutes the water, you know. Of course, after sweating from May until October, I do considerable polluting myself. Between the dirt and my sins, the river where I bathe has been known to clog up at narrow spots when I get in.

Looks like it might be a cold winter. The weather folks say this could go down as one of the 10 coldest Octobers since they started keeping records (1872). Kinda reminds me of October 1976, which led to one of the coldest winters of the 20th century.

That year creeks and rivers froze, pipes burst and freezing rain on top of three inches of snow made for one big skating rink. It was so cold that winter that my old hound dog strayed in November and didn’t get home until late February. I kept yelling for him, but he couldn’t hear me because my words froze in mid-air. Three months later when they thawed out, Old Rouser heard the sound of my voice and followed it home. Would I lie?

Yep, that was a cold one. It was so cold I didn’t even change my long underwear in early January as I sometimes do. I can’t remember whether it was just too cold to take them off or if they were frozen to my body. Whatever, they lasted until May, although those boogers were a little green when I took them off. I had to throw that union suit away. It was falling apart. That was a long, cold winter.

Well, if you read my weather forecast for the coming months, you know that this chilly October may well be the opening salvo for another prolonged cold and snowy winter. That might mean that I’m gonna have to wear the same long johns until spring.

In fact, if it is as cold as the Farmer’s Almanac predicts, I might need two sets of long underwear, one over the other (the weathermen on TV call that layering). Then, when the spring thaw comes in late February, I can just peel off the outer set to get cooler.

Better close now. Heading on down to the creek with my washrag and towel. No sense in putting my fall bath off any longer.

And when I come back I’m going to smell as sweet as lilies of the valley— unless the cows have been drinking upstream.

Oh, well!