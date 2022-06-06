JOHNSTON: Summer storms can get scary—stay safe

My grandmother and her sisters were terrified of thunderstorms.

Several incidents, which occurred over a 40-year span, brought about this fear that haunted these four ladies into their old age.

The first occurred when my grandmother was about 7. In either late May or early June, a thunderstorm spawned a tornado that destroyed the little one-room school that she and two of her sisters attended.

The twister occurred just a few days after the school session had ended, so thankfully no one was hurt or killed. Still, when Grandma and her sisters visited the site, saw the devastation and considered the disaster that might have been, they gained a fear of and respect for storms that lasted a lifetime.

The second incident occurred in summer 1908, when my grandmother, then 19, got caught in a flash flood during a thunderstorm.

Her father, a blacksmith and wheelwright (he also made coffins), sent Grandma to a hardware store in town to buy something he needed.

During the 5-mile trip, a storm came up to the west and just the sight of lightning and the booming of thunder made my grandmother uneasy. Still, she was driving a quick little mare so she was confident that she could get to town before the rain hit.

What she didn’t know was that this storm had been stalled about four or five miles up Mountain Run, the stream on the edge of town, and that the rains had caused the water to rise.

The current was strong when she got to the ford on Rixeyville Road. Grandma urged her mare into water, but the horse became frightened and refused to cross. She reared and tried to turn around and since my grandmother was not driving a cutaway buggy, one wheel jammed against the side of the frame and threaten to turn the rig over.

Not being able to swim, this threw Grandma into a panic, but she still tried to calm the horse. Meanwhile, the water was rising fast.

Two men, who were building the cement bridge that would carry traffic over Mountain Run for nearly 100 years, saw what was happening and waded out to grab the lines and lead the horse—and my shaken grandmother—to safety.

It was about 10 years later that, in the moments before the rain from a storm hit, lightning struck a young man who was walking down from my grandmother’s sister’s house and killed him on the spot. Now, wind, rain and lightning had all made their marks on the four sisters.

Then, in May 1929, a strong tornado struck Woodville, a hamlet about 12 miles away in Rappahannock County. This was one of many twisters that hit in Virginia that day and this one, like another in southwestern Virginia, destroyed an elementary school and killed one student. Another tornado that same day in Fauquier County also proved deadly.

Grandma and her sisters were now all but traumatized at the first sign of a black cloud on a hot summer afternoon. At the first sound of thunder, three of the old ladies, who lived within 200 yards of each other, would gather at the younger sister’s house and go into the parlor. Here they would pull down all the shades, turn out the lights and sit in the dark until the storm passed.

No one spoke a word. It was as if they thought silence would prevent danger. I remember asking a question once during a storm when I was a child and being chastised for speaking. You didn’t talk during a thunderstorm. That was a hard and fast rule.

Meanwhile, rain poured in buckets on the old tin roof and you could hear the winds howl beneath the eaves of the old frame house. The quiet, at least to me, was unnerving. A little conversation would have taken my mind off the storm. But it was no use. During a storm, silence was golden.

My grandmother and her sisters took the fear of storms to an extreme, but thunderstorms should command your respect. Lightning kills people every summer. Most are struck in the five minutes before the rain starts or the 10 minutes or so after the hard rain ends. Remember, that first and last bolt of lightning are going to strike somewhere.

Remember, too, to take shelter in a basement or bathroom if a tornado is imminent. Get low and stay low.

Finally, don’t drive through high water. Turn around; don’t drown!

These are good rules to follow. Of course, you could just sit silently in a dark room.

That’s what Grandma and her sisters did.