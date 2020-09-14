JOHNSTON: Swampy August left us with tall grass and chigger bites

Anybody remember the mini-drought we had back in early July?
The memory of that dry spell was quickly washed away by the rains of August.
There was measurable precipitation in my rain gauge on 21 out of 31 days last month and on 29 out of 42 days between July 20 and Aug. 31. Then it rained the first three days of September.
I measured 12.2 inches of rain in August and there were other local weather watchers that recorded more. More than 24 inches fell in parts of Chesterfield County and Byrd Airport in Richmond was less than an inch away from its all-time August record. Roanoke also had near record rainfall.
(Note: Through August, I recorded 40.6 inches of rain. Our yearly average is about 44 inches, but climbing. In 2018, we had 70.7 inches and 53.3 in 2019.)
I haven’t been able to enjoy a clear day in almost two months because every time the sun is out, the grass is ready to mow. And you know how I hate to mow grass. I think I mowed only once in July, but I have surely made up for it since. Now I mow twice a week—if it dries up enough. How I love droughts.
The landscape that was brown in late July turned into a jungle by mid-August. But grass and weeds weren’t the only things popping out of the ground last month. Mushrooms of almost every variety were all over, some really pretty.
Then there was mold, to which I am allergic. People like me have been sneezing and sniffling for weeks. And if you have sinus problems, well, August would have been better spent in the Mojave Desert.
It was not a good month for golfers and golf courses. One of the courses where I play lost about 25 percent of its greens to mold or some kind of fungus. Another course a few miles away lost every single green. It was a month where your ball got no roll on the fairways and your putts wouldn’t stop on the black, slick greens.
Speaking of golf, twice in consecutive weeks I have come home from the golf course with chigger bites all over my feet. Those little boogers, which are members of the spider family, are everywhere right now. They must love wet weather.
I did some research and found that only the baby chiggers bite. They apparently like the taste of flesh and it is their saliva that causes the bumps and itching.
I thought I was the only one getting chiggers until I saw a friend’s foot. He, like me, had about 25 bites. I’ve poured a lot of rubbing alcohol on them (I’m fresh out of fingernail polish).
This is the first time I have had chigger bites in a decade. This must be the year of the chigger. But then we have had every other form of pestilence in 2020, so why not chiggers? I’m expecting flaming hailstones next.
Going back to grass, the Virginia Department of Transportation needs to get some workers with sprayers full of Round-Up, or some other herbicide, working the side roads.
Johnson grass, a member of the sorghum family, has been a big problem for farmers and gardeners for years. Now I see more and more of it growing along the roadsides. At this time of year it is heading out and can be 6 feet tall. Its height makes it hard for drivers to see past when turning.
This invasive species is taking over many hayfields and while cows will eat it, Johnson grass can crowd out other more favorable grasses.
Spraying is the only way to get rid of it, because even if you mow it before it produces seed, its rhizomes just spread below ground, which is why it appears in ever-bigger patches.
Some farmers have about given up and just continue to mow it for hay in the late summer. It is also in pastures, but there, livestock keeps it grazed down. Still the roots spread and some pastures are about all Johnson grass this time of year.
But it is becoming a dangerous problem on smaller side roads and needs to be sprayed and killed. As with hayfields, just mowing only corrects the problem for now. The roots are still spreading and next year the patch will be larger.
Whew! The chiggers, the Johnson grass and COVID are competing to take over the world.
We gotta get 2020 outta here!
Donnie Johnston:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!