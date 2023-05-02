Despite fussing and fuming about rule and other idiotic changes, I, like every other baseball nut in this country, am still watching games.

Well, baseball is America’s favorite pastime.

We are spoiled these days. All the Washington games are on TV and if you get MLB Extra Innings (on Directv) you can get almost every game played each day.

When I was growing up, that wasn’t the way it was. Maybe one third of the old Washington Senators games were televised. It was the same with the Baltimore Orioles. It was a treat to be able to watch a game on television.

With limited TV reception way out in the country, we sometimes couldn’t get Channel 9 (then WTOP) to watch the Senators games. But, if the atmospherics were just right, I was able to watch Chuck Stobbs and Camilo Pascual pitch and Roy Sievers hit.

To get an Orioles game was almost a miracle. WJZ (Channel 13) telecast those games and if there was static snow between my house and Washington, it looked (and sounded) like a blizzard up in Memorial Stadium.

Still, in the first two or three hours following a thunderstorm, Channel 13 would come in crystal clear and I was treated to at least part of a Baltimore game.

Chuck Thompson was calling the games back then, first for Washington and then for Baltimore. He, like many of those 1950s and 60s broadcasters, had a very distinctive voice and was a master at his trade.

Thompson’s most famous call was on radio when Bill Mazeroski hit his bottom-of-the-ninth homer to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-9 win over the Yankees in the seventh game of the 1960 World Series.

If we couldn’t see the games on TV, the kids of my generation could at least hear them on radio. Most summer nights I would listen to Bob Prince and Jim Woods call the Pirate games over WWVA in Wheeling, W.Va. If there was no static, I could also get the Bucs on KDKA in Pittsburgh, the team’s home station.

But I was not limited to just the Pirates, Senators and Orioles on radio. There were several 50,000-watt AM stations booming through the nighttime air from Major League cities. In fact, those long-distance games often came in clearer than Baltimore or Washington — especially after it got dark, and all the smaller stations went off the air at sundown.

Most nights I could get the Detroit Tigers games over WJR. Ernie Harwell, who retired a few years ago, called the action. Harwell had a very distinctive, almost gravelly voice, but he was very good.

Then, too, I could get KMOX, “The Voice of St. Louis,” and listen to Bob Gibson pitch and Stan Musial hit for the Cardinals.

Harry Caray and Joe Garagiola (recently released by the Cardinals) called those games (before Caray went to Chicago and Garagiola got a job on network TV). Later, Jack Buck took Caray’s place.

That was about it. Although New York and Philadelphia were closer than any of the above cities, they were apparently not broadcasting games on 50,000-watt stations and the signal did not carry as far. Or their signals were directional.

Cleveland would not come in either, or Chicago or Atlanta.

For a number of years, the Mutuel Broadcasting System broadcast the Game of the Day (always in the afternoon) and I would sit on the hot front porch and listen to those whenever I could. In fact, I often kept score and still have some of old homemade scorecards among my memorabilia.

Dizzy Dean and Pee Wee Reese brought baseball to Saturday afternoon television on ABC. Dean, a former member of the Cardinals’ Gashouse Gang, was about as country as you could get and sang parts of The Wabash Cannonball at every opportunity. Reese cleaned up the act for him.

Then came cable TV. There is a reason why the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets have the most fans in this country. All three were broadcast on the 1970s and 80s “superstations,” the Braves on WTBS, the Mets on WOR and the Cubs on WGN.

Finally, fans with cable or satellite tv could see a game every day. Those stations did more for baseball than anything since KDKA broadcast the first Pirate game back in 1921.

On radio or TV, baseball games are a vital part of summer.

Play ball.

