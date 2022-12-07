JOHNSTON: The NFL has me hooked this season

There have been some unbelievably good NFL games so far, like the one Monday night when Tom Brady brought Tampa Bay back with a miracle finish.

I’m not the biggest football fan around, but I’ll have to admit that this season has been fun.

How many last-minute comebacks have there been? How many times have teams pulled victory from the jaws of defeat or vice versa? This season has been some kind of entertaining.

Besides Tampa–New Orleans, the first game that comes to mind is the Buffalo-Minnesota contest where the Vikings beat the Bills in unbelievable fashion. That has to go down as one of the three best football endings I have ever seen.

The best, of course, was Brady’s fourth quarter heroics in New England’s come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl.

The second was Auburn’s last-minute win over Alabama (missed field goal return with time running out) in 2013.

The Buffalo–Minnesota finish is my new No. 3.

The close games just keep coming, many with surprise endings. They say you see something you’ve never seen before in every baseball game. Well, I’ve seen plenty of football firsts this season.

The Washington Commanders have even had their share of improbable finishes. In early September, who would have believed this team would have a shot at the playoffs, or that every team in the NFC East would be above .500?

Yep, so far it has been a fun season, even if Gisele Bundchen (Tom Brady’s wife-ex-wife) isn’t enjoying it.

That’s a situation that’s hard to figure. A woman marries a famous football player and then divorces him because he wants to play football.

I’m on Brady’s side. If I was in his shoes, I would want to play as long as I could and set as many records as possible. As long as he is still enjoying the game, why not stick with it?

True, Brady isn’t having his best year, but he is far from joining the over-the-hill gang. This season he doesn’t have his best receiver (Rob Gronkowski) nor does he have a healthy offensive line to protect him. Still, he may lead Tampa Bay to a division title.

Speaking of receivers, I would love to know the NFL’s definition of pass interference these days. Defensive backs do everything but pound a receiver with a stick and nothing is called. No wonder receivers are crying foul!

I’m getting tired of hearing ultra-specific statistics and records being spat over the airways. “He has caught more passes than any receiver in history whose name ends in Z.” That’s a big deal?

One day I fully expect to hear an announcer declare, “This quarterback completes 30 percent more passes when he has a bowel movement before 9 a.m. than when he does it later in the day.”

It is getting that bad.

I’ve got a few other gripes. Why does the NFL want to play games in England or Germany or Outer Mongolia? Why would anyone in California get up at 6:30 a.m. to watch Tennessee play Miami in Siberia?

Football is an American game. Keep it here.

I don’t like Thursday night games on Amazon Prime, in great part because I don’t have that subscription service. And watching maybe two games a year (I couldn't care less about some of the matchups) is not worth paying the price.

All these services, like Amazon, Apple and Netflix, can nickel-and-dime you to death. And many have overlapping content. Besides, those of us out in the boondocks who do not have high-speed internet would still be watching the Thursday night game on Friday. The streaming is that slow.

Broadcasting Thursday night games on Amazon has got to be costing the NFL exposure. Still, money talks.

OK! I’ve solved all the NFL’s problems for this week but I’m sure there will be more for me to tackle (pardon the pun) in the future.

Meanwhile, I’m rooting for Tom Brady and Washington — unless Ron Rivera pulls Taylor Heinicke from the quarterback job.

If that happens, I won’t like him — no matter when he has his bowel movement!