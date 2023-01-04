JOHNSTON: The same beat goes on in Washington

Same old Washington.

You can change the name, but the team formerly known as the Redskins still plays the same — and that, more often than not, is bad.

Case in point, Washington’s 24–10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

At issue in the loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention is the same one that has plagued the franchise since the days of Billy Kilmer and Sonny Jurgensen — who will start at quarterback.

Coach Ron Rivera, with the season on the line, elected to go with Carson Wentz, the big bucks signal caller that Washington acquired in the off-season.

That put Taylor Heinicke on the bench, despite that fact that second string quarterback had brought Washington, which started the season 2–4 under Wentz (who got hurt), back into playoff contention.

Well, we saw what happened. Wentz started the game throwing two interceptions and the season was essentially over by the middle of the third quarter. In the end, Wentz got booed off the field.

But were the fans fair? Yes, Wentz should be held accountable for his performance against the Browns, but should he have been the starting quarterback to begin with?

It is Rivera who should shoulder much of the blame for Washington’s departure from the NFL playoff picture, at least in this columnist’s view. Unless you have a Tom Brady, you just don’t hang your season on the arm of a quarterback who has been inactive for two months.

No, Heinicke had not been sharp the previous three weeks, but he was in rhythm with the team’s offense. For Wentz, it was like starting all over and the result was predictable.

As has happened when Heinicke took over in previous seasons, it was as if the coaches and the press were just looking for a reason to bench him. After all, he was not a high round draft pick from a prominent football college. He was the ugly red-headed stepchild from the beginning.

Wentz, on the other hand, was the big money quarterback. Anyone with a big contract should be able to just jump in there and win, no matter what the circumstances. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way.

So now the Commander players will be watching the playoffs from their living room couches and Washington fans are singing that familiar old refrain, “Wait until next year.”

Maybe it is time for Rivera to go. He has made a number of questionable decisions this year, but the one Sunday to start Wentz over Heinicke was the biggie.

No, the Commanders may not have won with the Old Dominion grad behind center, but in a contest as crucial to the season as the Cleveland game, I’m going with the guy who got me into the playoff picture to begin with.

Washington needs a quarterback, not a retread that has bounced around the league, but a good draft pick that will lead the team for years. Other teams draft and develop good ones, but Washington has never been able to handle that task.

Almost every quarterback draft pick is a flop and every season, like this one, there is a controversy over who the signal caller will be.

The team nickname may change, but the controversy continues. Mark my words, it will be the same next year.

And the beat goes on.