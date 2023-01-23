JOHNSTON: There's still time for miserable winter weather

Unless we have a brutal February, the Old Farmer's Almanac and this columnist are going to be about as wrong about this winter’s weather as we could get.

So far we haven’t had so much as a dusting of snow and January is almost over. In fact, this month has been one of the warmest Januarys since record-keeping began back in 1872.

That, however, doesn’t mean that February can’t be a killer. During the worst winter on record (1899), it was the month of February when record low temperatures and crippling snowstorms hit.

And one of the worst snowstorms of the 20th century began on March 6, 1962. Despite conditions up to now, we can still have some miserable winter weather.

But it doesn’t appear that we will. Weather patterns seem stuck in a warmer than average gear with no cold shots in sight. That Christmas Eve/Christmas Day arctic blast might be all the winter we are going to get.

Will this be a winter when we see no snow at all? The odds, of course, are against that happening, but it is possible. Have there been past winters without an inch of snow in our area? I suspect there have somewhere along the line, but I can find no record of one. This could be a first.

What I do know is that nature has moved up its calendar, at least for the time being. Following that week of abnormally warm weather, birds were getting the urge to mate and skunks, which normally stay underground from mid-December until the first of February, started prowling again.

It is usually mid-February before you see hawks sitting on utility line watching for a mouse meal below, but these birds of prey have also been hanging around the highways much earlier.

And the breeding season for hawks and eagles may be moved up this year because of the warm weather.

Yes, all the signs point to an early spring so maybe this winter really will be an easy one. To that end, maybe it is time to start thinking about gardening.

If your soil needs lime (you should have a soil sample analyzed), now is the time to apply it because, unlike fertilizer, lime needs more time to do its thing. Now is also a good time to order seeds.

Catalogs usually start coming in the mail in late December and early orders assure the gardener that he will have the seeds he needs when the soil is ready.

And we are not that far away from planting early spring crops. There have been a number of years when I have, even in the Piedmont area, been able to get potatoes, peas, beets and onions in the ground in late February.

Thus, I always try to have my seeds on hand. After all, the weather and the soil may only cooperate for 24 or 48 hours. When the ground is ready, I want to plant.

Another thing you want to remember about this time of the year is that the deer have begun to herd again. In November and December, during the rut, you might expect one or two deer to cross the road ahead of you but from now until April you might encounter 10 or 15 in a group. Be careful driving at night on rural roads.

It has been a good winter for wildlife, no snow and no really frigid nights. Doe should be fat and healthy when birthing season begins in late May and June.

With no snow on the ground, birds have been able to find plenty of seeds up to this point.

The winter has also been kind to cattlemen, at least so far. Cows don’t eat as much hay during warmer periods.

For us snow lovers, however, this has been a terrible winter so far. For snow haters, it has been wonderful.

I’m still ready for a nice blizzard, but I fear that we won’t have one. So, as the sun sets later and later and rises higher in the sky, I’m beginning to think less about snow and more about gardening.

But historically we have had some good snowstorms in February so I am not giving up hope.

Fingers crossed.