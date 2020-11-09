JOHNSTON: This golf ball caper is one for the birds

Let’s talk about birds and other animals today.

After the hay on the back field was cut and baled, I walked over there to retrieve some of the practice golf balls that I routinely hit from my yard.

I found about a dozen and dumped them in the side yard when I came home. Ordinarily, I would have gotten my driver and hit them back into the field right then, but it was getting dark, so I figured I’d wait till the next day.

The next afternoon when I went out with my club, the balls were gone, disappeared. What happened? Surely, no one would come around stealing worn-out golf balls.

That night, I left several more balls in the yard and the next morning, I saw what was happening. The thieves were crows.

I had heard of this happening, but I had never seen it before. The murder of crows (about a dozen birds) thought the golf balls were eggs, so they stole them, took them off somewhere and tried to crack them.

And I’m sure this isn’t the first time. Many of the balls I hit into the back field have disappeared over the years. The crows probably got them, too.