JOHNSTON: This golf ball caper is one for the birds

Let’s talk about birds and other animals today.
After the hay on the back field was cut and baled, I walked over there to retrieve some of the practice golf balls that I routinely hit from my yard.
I found about a dozen and dumped them in the side yard when I came home. Ordinarily, I would have gotten my driver and hit them back into the field right then, but it was getting dark, so I figured I’d wait till the next day.
The next afternoon when I went out with my club, the balls were gone, disappeared. What happened? Surely, no one would come around stealing worn-out golf balls.
That night, I left several more balls in the yard and the next morning, I saw what was happening. The thieves were crows.
I had heard of this happening, but I had never seen it before. The murder of crows (about a dozen birds) thought the golf balls were eggs, so they stole them, took them off somewhere and tried to crack them.
And I’m sure this isn’t the first time. Many of the balls I hit into the back field have disappeared over the years. The crows probably got them, too.
Yes, somewhere under some big old pine tree there is probably a stash of golf balls that these birds tried to crack open. And you know what will happen? A hundred years from now, some archeologist will dig them up and swear that there was a golf course on that spot at some time in the past.
Ah, science.
Where are the coyotes when I need them?
These predators were supposed to help keep the groundhog population under control. It is not happening at my house. This summer, I have shot seven woodchucks near the garden and the barn and I know there are at least two more in residence.
To add to that, I found two new groundhog holes in the hayfield out behind the house. Come on, coyotes. Do your job!
Somebody was talking the other day about President Donald Trump’s wall along the Mexican border (no, this is not a political statement). The man said that it should be built higher, like to a height of about 5,000 feet. That would keep the short-tail Mexican vultures from migrating into the United States.
These scavengers can be very aggressive and will sometimes attack a cow that is down having a calf.
Get that wall higher, Donald!
Remember all those rabbits I was seeing earlier in the summer? Well, they have all but disappeared. I still see one here and there but, as usual, something happened to those animals between June and November.
It used to be that you could walk through almost any broom sage field or kick any briar patch and jump a rabbit. No more. As I have occasionally lamented, rabbits are all but non-existent in this part of the Virginia Piedmont.
East of Interstate 95, however, they seem to be plentiful and their numbers increase the farther east you go. No one seems to know why.
The deer rut began early this year. I saw the first scrape about Oct. 20 and by now things should be in full swing. You know what that means—lovesick deer moving everywhere, especially on the highways.
A buck trailing a doe will pay no attention whatsoever to car headlights, so when traveling at night slow down a bit, keep your headlights on high beam as much as possible and look for eyes along the sides of the road.
According to a friend who owned a body shop, deer collisions and airbag damage cost insurance companies more money than anything else. The deer rut is to body-shop owners what the holiday season is to retailers. That’s when they make their Christmas money.
Speaking of Christmas money, the COVID pandemic has caused fur prices to go to pot. A wild buck mink hide that typically sold for $20 for almost 100 years is now worth maybe $3. Many schoolboys made Christmas money trapping when I was a boy. No more. There is virtually no market for pelts this year.
Ticks are still out. Even with anti-tick medicines, I still pull one or two off my cat almost every week. Maybe the recent frost will slow these pests down.
Incidentally, last year, we had the first freezes Nov. 2 and 3. This year, we had the first freezes on Nov. 2 and 3.
Weather is repetitive.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com
