JOHNSTON: Tobacco was ever-present just a few generations ago

You didn’t mess with a woman who smoked a cigar. That was an unwritten rule. Smoking a cigar was usually a sign that this woman wasn’t going to put up with anything. She was to be approached with caution.

Then there were pipes, which were used by gentler men. A doctor, a teacher or even a preacher might choose a pipe.

Pipe tobacco had a much more pleasant aroma than either a cigar or a cigarette. And it came in different flavors. I used to work with a man who used cherry-flavored tobacco in his pipe and I can still smell that sweet aroma.

Cigar smoke, on the other hand, stunk, at least it did to me. Cigarette smoke didn’t smell good, either, and it seemed to permeate the air forever. It did—and still does—get into your clothes and stays there. You can always tell when someone has been around a smoker.

My grandfather smoked roll-your-own cigarettes, and I can still see him opening a sack of Duke’s Mixture, pouring that tobacco into a thin paper and licking the paper (to make the paper stick together) before he rolled it.

Then, with the cigarette in one hand and the sack in the other, he would use his teeth to pull the string and close the sack.