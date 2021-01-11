JOHNSTON: Tobacco was ever-present just a few generations ago

I was watching an old “Perry Mason” episode the other night, and the first thing that caught my eye was a 1956 Cadillac that looked like it was a mile long.
The second thing that I noticed was that everybody was smoking a cigarette. People today have no idea how prevalent smoking was in the 1950s. Smokers were the norm and nonsmokers were in the minority.
Most 1950s cars came with built-in cigarette lighters and pullout ashtrays. Every room in the house had an ash tray and some were even decorative floor models.
Perry Mason had a cigarette box on his desk and classy silver cigarette cases would make a perfect Christmas gift for many people.
Businesses gave away matchbooks with advertising on the front and cigarette commercials sponsored as many primetime television shows as automobile makers did.
The Marlboro Man, wearing a sheepskin coat, sat tall in the saddle with his white Stetson standing out against an azure blue Colorado sky. And there were those who “would walk a mile for a Camel.”
Movies that depicted life in the 1940s and ’50s featured heroes and villains with cigarettes in their mouths. How they held it usually determined their worth. A cigarette hanging out the corner of your mouth quickly marked you as a bad guy.
Movies in the 1930s showed high-class women using cigarette holders.
Yes, cigarettes were all the rage in those days, but they were not the only form of tobacco that was popular. George Burns and Groucho Marx would not have been George Burns and Groucho Marx without their cigars.
In fact, cigars were a symbol of wealth. Only the rich could afford those expensive Cuban cigars, and old guys with fat bellies and large bank accounts solidified their status in life by leaning back in their easy chairs and puffing on a big $10 Cabana.
When your wife had a baby or even found herself in a “family way,” the prospective father would hand out cigars to celebrate the occasion.
Cigars, of course, came in cardboard cigar boxes and almost every child had one of these containers—whether someone in his family smoked cigars or not. They were perfect for storing crayons and pencils and all sorts of small items. A kid kept all his treasures in a cigar box.
There was almost always a band around a cigar that noted its brand. They made perfect rings, and fathers and grandfathers would slip them off the cigar and onto the finger of a child or grandchild. These bands were often very impressive.
Some women smoked cigars, too, but not those big old brands. Mostly gals smoked the thin ones that resembled a brown cigarette. Some were smoked with short holders. Others had holders already attached.
You didn’t mess with a woman who smoked a cigar. That was an unwritten rule. Smoking a cigar was usually a sign that this woman wasn’t going to put up with anything. She was to be approached with caution.
Then there were pipes, which were used by gentler men. A doctor, a teacher or even a preacher might choose a pipe.
Pipe tobacco had a much more pleasant aroma than either a cigar or a cigarette. And it came in different flavors. I used to work with a man who used cherry-flavored tobacco in his pipe and I can still smell that sweet aroma.
Cigar smoke, on the other hand, stunk, at least it did to me. Cigarette smoke didn’t smell good, either, and it seemed to permeate the air forever. It did—and still does—get into your clothes and stays there. You can always tell when someone has been around a smoker.
My grandfather smoked roll-your-own cigarettes, and I can still see him opening a sack of Duke’s Mixture, pouring that tobacco into a thin paper and licking the paper (to make the paper stick together) before he rolled it.
Then, with the cigarette in one hand and the sack in the other, he would use his teeth to pull the string and close the sack.
Empty tobacco sacks were fun for kids to play with, too. You could carry small treasures on your person in a tobacco sack.
The worst tobacco of all, of course, was chewing tobacco. It was nasty to watch men with brown teeth sitting around spitting tobacco juice.
Tobacco is politically incorrect these days, but two generations ago, it was an extremely popular vice.
Tobacco also sustained Virginia’s economy back in the 1600s and 1700s. In the 1950s, growing it was still so popular that if you got a half-acre allotment, you were in good shape. You could raise more, but you weren’t allowed to sell it.
Caroline County farmers grew much tobacco even in the 1970s and I’m sure that some tobacco (drying) barns still exist.
Just a few thoughts on tobacco for the younger generation.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com