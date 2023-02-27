This is about the time of year when we start to complain about the potholes that have been created after a winter of freezing and thawing.

Yes, those holes in the asphalt bang us around when we hit them at 50 mph, but winter and spring driving was a whole lot worse before there were paved roads.

When I was a teenager, I remember an older man named Lester Kilby sitting around my aunt’s store on a cold February afternoon recalling the time that he was hauling a load of railroad ties to Culpeper from his home in Rappahannock County.

Cutting and hewing railroad ties provided a good source of income for area farmers during winter months when there were few farm chores to do, and odd jobs were scarce.

As the chestnut blight took hold in the 1920s and 30s, making railroad ties from the dead trees was both a way of making extra money and getting rid of the standing timber (many farmers also split the logs into rails for fencing).

The 10-mile drive to town was an all-day trip for Kilby, who was hauling his load on an iron-wheeled wagon pulled by a team of big work horses. It was late February, and the clay road was frozen when he started out at 4 a.m. but the ground began to thaw and lose bottom as the morning wore on.

Then a light rain began falling and the footing got even worse and Kilby was forced to stop and let the weary team rest every two miles or so.

By mid-afternoon he had reached Gorrell’s Hill (named for the local druggist who owned an adjacent farm) and the wagon became mired in a mudhole so deep that there was no hope of the horses pulling it out.

Kilby had friends that lived nearby so, after an hour or so of trying to get the wagon out of the mire, he just unhitched the team and walked the weary horses to the friend’s farm where they could get hay, grain and rest and he could spend the night. The next morning he would take his rested horses and his friend’s team, create a four-horse hitch, and pull the wagon out.

But you know what they say about the best laid plays of mice and men. Mother Nature would throw another monkey wrench into the fray before dawn broke.

Soon after dark the rain stopped, the wind began blowing and the temperature dropped like a rock. By sunup the thermometer had dropped to about 10 degrees and the mud had frozen solid. The iron wheels of that wagon were locked in the frozen earth.

Kilby had no alternative but to leave the load of railroad ties where it was and walk home, leaving his team in his friend’s barn. Several days later, when the ground had thawed, he returned and with the help of a second team, got the wagon out and continued on to town where he unloaded the replacement ties down by the railroad tracks.

Yes, travel was tough back then and in really bad weather it was not unusual to come upon a wagon mired in a ditch and just sitting there on the side of the road. Horses and mules sometimes just couldn’t make it.

Another fact people today don’t realize is that around the turn of the 20th century landowners were responsible for maintaining the road in front of their property. Until the 1920s, the state didn’t keep side roads in decent shape like they do today. If it snowed, you cleared the road in front of your house or it didn’t get cleared. Try that on for size today.

Going back to the railroad ties, farmers also made extra money in the winter by trapping furbearing animals, splitting fence rails or cutting and hauling pulpwood destined for paper mills.

It was a tough life for country people back then, especially when it came to winter travel. Roads could be frozen or muddy and when the creeks rose you might be trapped away from home (few small streams had bridges, just fords).

Yes, potholes are bad but things could be much worse. You could have your wagon wheels frozen solid in the mud or be sick and the doctor couldn’t get to you because the river was uncrossable.

Don’t complain too much about today’s roads. In 1900, people would have given anything to have the highways we have today — potholes and all.