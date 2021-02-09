JOHNSTON: Tuning into radio memories

Radio was important to me when I was growing up.
My family did not have a television until I was about 14, so if I was going to be entertained in the evenings, it would be with radio.
The heyday of radio was quickly losing ground to television when I was a child, but some of the prime-time shows like “Gang Busters,” “Gunsmoke” and “The Lone Ranger” were still hanging around.
Jack Benny made us laugh every Sunday night and Sergeant Preston of the Yukon drew me back into the house every evening at 5 p.m.
Jack Bailey hosted “Queen for a Day” just before the noon hour, and “Young Doctor Malone” and other soap operas were still drawing housewives (that was not a dirty word in those days) to the radio each afternoon.
From sunup to sundown, the local radio stations played records, provided crop reports, told the country folks who had died, and often aired swap shops where any listener could buy or sell any piece of junk that would become someone else’s treasure.
But Federal Communications Commission regulations forced most local stations to either go off the air or seriously reduce power at sundown. At night, the big 50,000-watt stations took over the airways.
With no competition from the 1,000- and 5,000-watters, giants such as WSM in Nashville could beam the Grand Ole Opry from coast to coast. Boston’s WBZ could send music all up and down the Eastern Seaboard and Buffalo’s WKBW could rock teenagers from Detroit to Chattanooga.
But before I became addicted to these rock ’n’ roll mega-blasters and others such as WBT in Charlotte and WOWO in Fort Wayne, Ind., I often spent my nights listening to hillbilly music on WCKY in Cincinnati.
The “C” stood for Cincinnati and the KY stood for Kentucky, which is just across the Ohio River from the Queen City. WCKY’s tower may have even been there.
I started listening to this station in part because Desoto Stith, the old blind man who sometimes boarded with us, was entertained by the strange commercials. Growing up in high society in Richmond, he favored classical music and would occasionally tolerate jazzy piano. But he hated hillbilly music.
That was OK, because, in truth, I remember hearing very few hillbilly songs on WCKY. Most of the time was devoted to selling. And you could order almost anything that existed on that station.
Baby chickens. Yes, you could buy baby chickens and have them delivered by mail. They were guaranteed to be pullets and would be laying in a few months. Delivered right to your door. Check, money order or COD. WCKY. Cincinnati 1, Ohio. (The “1” was the mail zone before zip codes.)
I often wondered what happened to the chicks that got to the door and the buyer couldn’t fork up the COD payment. Was there somebody at the post office that fed them when they were returned?
Carter’s Little Liver Pills were available for anyone who had a little liver. Salves for all sorts of maladies could be purchased. Check, money order or COD. WCKY. Cincinnati 1, Ohio.
One year, the station offered a tablecloth with a gigantic picture of the Last Supper on it. Stith ordered two, one for his sister, still glued to Richmond society, and the other for his niece, who had moved up even higher in society and was married to a vice president of the Southern Railroad.
Both would have seen the tablecloths as being tacky and they would never have made it into the formal dining rooms of women whose meals were cooked by servants. But the old man’s intentions were good.
The baby chicks, the liver pills and the Last Supper tablecloth are still clearly imbedded in a back corner of my brain, but what I remember most about WCKY’s commercials were the harmonica lessons offered by Wayne Raney.
Raney grew up in Arkansas and became proficient on the harmonica. At 13, he reportedly moved, presumably alone, to a border town in Mexico to play on a radio station down there.
He played with a hillbilly band for a while, but set out on his own in the late 1940s. He had two Top 15 Hillbilly Chart (that’s what it was called back then) hits with “Lost John Boogie” and “Jack and Jill Boogie” and went to No. 1 with “Why Don’t You Haul Off and Love Me.”
By the late 1950s, about the time he wrote “We Need a Lot More of Jesus (and a Lot Less Rock and Roll), Raney was hustling harmonicas and instruction books on WCKY. I remember listening to him and marveling at his talent. Years later, I would record with the legendary Charlie McCoy in Nashville and one was as talented as the other.
If I had had the money, I would have sent my order to Harmonica. WCKY, Cincinnati 1, Ohio.
Raney reportedly sold millions of harmonicas and instruction books hawking his product on WCKY.
Stith wasn’t interested in Raney’s harmonica lessons, but he did order his Last Supper tablecloths about two weeks before Easter, apparently thinking they would be appropriate gifts at that time of the year.
When they hadn’t come by that religious holiday, he pounded out a letter of inquiry on his old Underwood typewriter and sent it to WCKY. Cincinnati 1, Ohio. He got no reply.
About the middle of May, he sent another letter, this time nastier. In mid-June, a reply came saying that so many tablecloths had sold they were on back order.
Stith really got nasty in his letter of late August, throwing in a little shame to boot, telling WCKY that the station had taken “a poor old blind man’s money” and sent nothing in return.
That did the trick. The tablecloths came within two weeks, and Stith mailed his gifts to his relatives with apologies for their lateness.
I never got my Wayne Raney harmonica, but Desoto told me if I bought one in town, he would teach me to play. I did and he did.
I can still nail the fiddle part in “Orange Blossom Special” pretty darn well.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com