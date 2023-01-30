JOHNSTON: West Virginia's complicated journey to statehood

Is West Virginia really a state, in the legal sense of the word?

There are those Constitution scholars who, 160 years after the fact, would argue that it is not, that the Mountaineer State is still part of the Old Dominion.

The story of how West Virginia became a state was omitted from my Virginia History book, probably because it was an embarrassment even a century later.

My teachers never once touched on the fact that until midway through the Civil War, Morgantown, Beckley, Martinsburg and Charleston were all Virginia towns and cities.

Nor did they ever mention that until the 1863 split, the state of Virginia extended 20 miles farther north than Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was within 30 miles of that city and was less that an hour’s drive from Lake Erie.

Until West Virginia broke away, Virginia bordered six states — Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In fact, there is a small town along the Ohio River just west of Huntington called Kenova, named because at one time Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia met there.

Before the breakaway it was about 380 miles from the northern spear-tip of what is now West Virginia to Richmond, the state capital. In horse and buggy days, that was a long trip for residents.

It can thus be assumed that those residents near Lake Erie had little in common with their fellow state residents in Virginia Beach, some 485 miles away or those on the Eastern Shore, more than 500 miles and a boat ride distant.

In fact, the residents of far upstate Virginia we closer to four other state capitals — Lansing, Michigan; Columbus, Ohio; Harrisburg, Pa.; and Frankfort, Ky. — than they were from Richmond.

To be sure there was discussion about this long distance, mostly through mountainous terrain, to the state capital and about how the General Assembly, controlled by the more populous counties east of the Appalachian Mountains, knew little about the problems of their fellow Virginians in the northern mountains.

While it can logically be assumed that this distance factor had long been an issue, it did not reach a critical level until Virginia decided to secede from the Union in early 1861.

Thirty-nine of the northernmost Virginia counties (West Virginia now has 55 counties) were against secession because they held trade with Northern states like Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. Moreover, it was almost impossible for Confederate troops to control areas so far north so Federal armies had free reign in upper Virginia.

Within weeks after Virginia’s secession, even those upper Virginia delegates who had voted for secession realized the futility of their battle and joined Northern sympathizers who wanted to hold a statehood convention in Wheeling.

A vote on West Virginia seceding from Virginia, which had already seceded from the Union, passed in late October of 1861. Boundaries were laid out and West Virginia (which some wanted to call Kanawha, after the river of the same name), was born.

But was all this legal? The United States Constitution stated that no state could be formed from another state without votes from state legislatures and Congress.

But some states had seceded and this was wartime so, although even President Abraham Lincoln had reservations about the constitutionality of the action, West Virginia was admitted as a state on June 20, 1863, its boundaries following those of the counties that had voted to leave the Old Dominion.

But the battle was not over. After the Civil War, Virginia filed suit to have Berkeley and Jefferson counties, both areas containing rich farmland (and Jefferson County lying directly between Loudoun and Frederick counties in Virginia) returned to the Old Dominion (remember that Harpers Ferry was part of Virginia at the time of John Brown’s raid). Both counties had voted to join West Virginia after the breakoff was originally ratified.

The United States Supreme Court ruled against Virginia’s claim in 1870, but it was not until 1911 that the Old Dominion officially recognized West Virginia as a state.

But the legal maneuvering still did not end. In 1915 West Virginia was ordered to pay Virginia $12.4 million in reparations, the last payment of which was not made until 1939.

And as late at 1991 there were legal disputes over the boundary of Jefferson County (where Charles Town is located).

The beginning of West Virginia as a state is, of course, much more complicated than the facts in this column, but that’s the story in a nutshell.

Something that wasn’t included in my fourth grade Virginia History book.