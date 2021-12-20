JOHNSTON: Where do the rabbits go?

Remember all those rabbits I wrote about seeing around my house this summer?
Well, as has happened each year since the early 1970s, they disappeared once late autumn arrived. Now, I can beat the bushes and walk through the briar patches and there are no signs of bunnies.
I don’t even see them crossing the road when I drive home at night, which was very common during warm weather. Come November, they just vanish.
Why do they disappear when cold weather arrives? Who knows? I don’t and apparently the state’s game department doesn’t, either. It is a mystery that is five decades old.
Enough survive to breed or there would not be a bumper crop of young ones each summer. But these apparently have DNA that is resistant to whatever kills the other rabbits each fall.
This summer, I thought we had turned the corner. There were rabbits everywhere in my yard and I know of three nests within 100 feet of my house. They were under the side stoop and the small ones even slipped through the cracks to hide under the front porch. Now they are all gone.
A quick response would be to blame their disappearance on the foxes and coyotes, but that’s not the case. Having been a trapper and outdoorsman all my life, I know that there were many more foxes when rabbits were plentiful than there are now.
As for coyotes, well, they were not in Virginia when rabbits first disappeared and their numbers have thinned out in the past few years in my area. Besides, coyotes usually prefer larger game like groundhogs, which are still plentiful around my garden and hay field.
Consider, too, that rabbits are prolific breeders and one pair can produce multiple litters each summer. And rabbits from the first and second litters are big enough to breed by August.
Some blame pesticides for the disappearance of the rabbit, but no farmers use pesticides in the fall when the rabbits disappear. In fact, no farmers use pesticides at any time of the year within at least a mile of my house. Besides, there are tons of rabbits south and east of Richmond, where there is much more cultivation and pesticide use.
Others say that fescue is the culprit, that the disappearance of rabbits is linked to this grass, which became a predominant hay and pasture crop about the same time rabbits and quail began to vanish.
These people contend that there is some sort of bacteria on the fescue leaves that become toxic when frost hits and kills rabbits that ingest it. This year, our first frost was in early November and the rabbits had disappeared weeks before it occurred.
The scarcity of rabbits seems to be unique to areas west of Interstate 95 and as far west as the Shenandoah Valley. Why this is, no one seems to know.
I write this column about once a year in hopes that the game department will find out what is happening and take steps to bring back the rabbits in my area. So far, nothing has happened.
The disappearance of rabbits hit suddenly. Before 1969, there were plenty of bunnies. By 1972, my buddies and I could hunt all day without jumping more than one or two.
Quail disappeared at about the same time. On one hunt in 1968, I remember jumping four nice coveys. By 1975, it was difficult to find one small covey.
Fescue may partially be to blame here because this grass grows tall and laps over, which prevents these ground birds from getting through and escaping their enemies. The resurgence of turkeys also played a part because an old gobbler will eat every baby quail it can find.
This July, I heard two quail calling in a back field for the first time in almost a decade. In August, I watched a hen walk across my yard. It was a solitary bird with no chicks and no companions. Her chances of surviving alone this winter are practically nil.
Today there are fewer predators than 50 years ago, yet fewer rabbits and almost no quail. What’s more, there are almost no rabbit or bird hunters. And, despite more houses, there is still plenty of habitat for both species.
Why have rabbits and quail disappeared? No one seems to know and the game department, which is funded mostly by big-game license money, doesn’t seem to care.
But I miss jumping rabbits on winter hunts and hearing the explosion of a covey of quail taking to the air.
We should find out what happened.
