JOHNSTON: Where do the rabbits go?

As for coyotes, well, they were not in Virginia when rabbits first disappeared and their numbers have thinned out in the past few years in my area. Besides, coyotes usually prefer larger game like groundhogs, which are still plentiful around my garden and hay field.

Consider, too, that rabbits are prolific breeders and one pair can produce multiple litters each summer. And rabbits from the first and second litters are big enough to breed by August.

Some blame pesticides for the disappearance of the rabbit, but no farmers use pesticides in the fall when the rabbits disappear. In fact, no farmers use pesticides at any time of the year within at least a mile of my house. Besides, there are tons of rabbits south and east of Richmond, where there is much more cultivation and pesticide use.

Others say that fescue is the culprit, that the disappearance of rabbits is linked to this grass, which became a predominant hay and pasture crop about the same time rabbits and quail began to vanish.

These people contend that there is some sort of bacteria on the fescue leaves that become toxic when frost hits and kills rabbits that ingest it. This year, our first frost was in early November and the rabbits had disappeared weeks before it occurred.