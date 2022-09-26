JOHNSTON: Working for money doesn't work anymore with today's kids

Believe it or not, there was a time when kids worked to earn their spending money.

Today many children demand money from their parents and get it (to refuse is considered child abuse by some), but two generations ago if you wanted something special, you worked for it.

Yes, I know that is an antiquated idea, but that’s really the way it was. And, believe it or not, the system worked with kids learning both responsibility and the value of money.

I suppose the last generation of kids that really worked jobs were those of the 1980s. With a few exceptions, America became a “gimme” society after that.

Now I’m not talking about 10-year-olds working in factories, I’m talking about kids making extra spending money after school, on Saturdays and during summer vacation. Most of the time there were plenty of jobs to be had.

Prior to World War II, kids in towns could get employment delivering groceries from the local food stores. All you needed was a Radio Flyer wagon and a little ambition.

I talked to one old-timer who, during a prolonged ice storm in 1918, used his snow sled to make deliveries. Until his dying day he was proud of his effort.

Delivering newspapers was also and honorable profession for a 10 or 12-year-old. Most larger towns (or some nearby city) had at least one daily paper and a delivery boy (or girl) could easily make a two-mile circuit before school.

Besides the local newspapers, there was Grit, a national tabloid that was aimed at the rural population. Grit ran ads in comic books explaining that kids could make extra money peddling their papers.

Another comic book ad offered big money selling Cloverine Brand Salve, something akin to Bag Balm, which was guaranteed to soften and moisturize the roughest skin.

As with Grit, about the only people I sold Cloverine Salve to were my relatives. I was uncomfortable peddling a skin moisturizer to a perfect stranger.

Each can of salve also came with a print of some simi-famous painting and my great-aunt had her copy of “The Old Fisherman” on her dining room wall until she died.

Girls babysat for extra money. Most of their employers were family friends so there was very little danger associated with the job. Teenage girls could also get part-time work as waitresses in drugstores and soda fountains.

And when fast food restaurants became the rage in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, everyone (boys and girls) wanted a job at McDonald’s or Burger King. If a girl could roller skate, carhop jobs (American Graffiti) were available in many towns.

When I was growing up in the 1960s, the big job was as a bagboy at Safeway or the A&P. Those jobs paid good money and offered regular Saturday work.

If your father belonged to the country club, you could get a job on weekends as a caddy, toting golf clubs around for 18 holes. Some boys made $5 a round caddying, which was big money back during the day. Motorized golf carts put caddies out of work.

Elementary school kids learned to be salesmen and women by selling garden and flower seeds during the spring, usually to raise money for homeroom supplies (kids took pride in their schools back then). That’s probably illegal now.

In high school, juniors sold stationery supplies and other small items to raise money for the junior–senior prom.

There were other jobs, too, like loading up hay bales in the summer, picking blackberries and skinning muskrats and skunks (I did them all).

You don’t find many teenagers working these days. I suppose it is beneath them.

Then, too, they don’t have to work. I remember calling a neighbor boy some years back and asking him to help me get up hay.

In the background I heard his mother say, “Ask him how much he is paying?”

“Five dollars an hour (the going rate at the time),” I replied.

He told his mother and she said, “That’s not enough. If you want some money, I’ll give it to you.”

I got up the hay by myself.

That kind of parental attitude has quelled the ambition of many a young man or woman. And who can blame the kids. Getting money without working is everyone’s dream.

Today it is a reality.