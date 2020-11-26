'Joy Doll Drive' will help get American Girl dolls to children in crisis

Leah Barcus, a 13-year-old who repairs broken American Girl dolls and gives them to children who have suffered their own mental and physical hardships, has undertaken an ambitious goal this holiday season.
She’s hoping to restore and give 50 American Girl dolls to children in crisis.
The Stafford County teen’s passion as a “doll doctor” already has resulted in her Joy Doll Hospital achieving nonprofit status and having its own board of directors. On Saturday, she and others with the group will partner with the Rocking Horse Gallery in downtown Fredericksburg—as part of Small Business Saturday—for a Joy Doll Drive.
Leah is looking for donations of 18-inch American Girl dolls in any condition as well as new, gently used or handmade clothing and American Girl doll shoes.
“She’s an amazing young lady, and for her to be doing something like this is wonderful, especially this time of year,” said Faylee Hydorn, owner of Rocking Horse.
As a collector herself, Hydorn is thrilled to see a young person who taught herself the necessary skills to mend broken limbs and revitalize hair and faces marred by abuse, and share her love of dolls with others.
Leah’s interest in American Girl dolls started two years ago when her best friend had a doll and Leah wanted one, too. She became so absorbed by the dolls and their background stories, she wrote a research paper on their history as one of her home-school lessons.
When she got another doll with an arm that didn’t fit snugly into its socket, she wondered what to do when the dolls need a little TLC. She couldn’t bear the thought of sending the doll back to the manufacturer—and didn’t like the cost, either—so she started watching videos and learning how to do the repairs herself.
The next thing her parents, Allison and Terry Barcus, knew, she was setting up stations of her hospital throughout the house. Leah became the youngest member of the International Doll Doctors’ Association and began fixing dolls for others, using whatever money she made to buy supplies so she could give dolls to children in orphanages or group homes.
After she gave dolls to Safe Harbor Advocacy Center, a local agency that helps Fredericksburg area children who have been abused, Travis Bird sent her a letter of commendation, along with a challenge coin and patch. He’s a member of the center’s board of directors and Spotsylvania County’s commonwealth’s attorney.
“Your donations put a smile on a young child’s face and a warmth in their heart to know that people and society does care about them, and want to help them heal and recover,” Bird wrote.
Leah plans her doll drive Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the gallery at 803 Caroline St. Her nonprofit also accepts cash and donations of gift cards to Target or Amazon for more doll supplies.
Each doll is boxed and given with extra outfits and accessories, along with a message to remind them that “as difficult as the past or present may be, there is hope,” according to a press release, and “there is someone who cares, and wants to bring them joy.”
Also on Saturday, Leah will evaluate other American Girl dolls in need of repair and check them into her hospital for release in time for Christmas.
More information about her efforts are available on the website joydollhospital.org.
