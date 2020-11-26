'Joy Doll Drive' will help get American Girl dolls to children in crisis

Leah Barcus, a 13-year-old who repairs broken American Girl dolls and gives them to children who have suffered their own mental and physical hardships, has undertaken an ambitious goal this holiday season.

She’s hoping to restore and give 50 American Girl dolls to children in crisis.

The Stafford County teen’s passion as a “doll doctor” already has resulted in her Joy Doll Hospital achieving nonprofit status and having its own board of directors. On Saturday, she and others with the group will partner with the Rocking Horse Gallery in downtown Fredericksburg—as part of Small Business Saturday—for a Joy Doll Drive.

Leah is looking for donations of 18-inch American Girl dolls in any condition as well as new, gently used or handmade clothing and American Girl doll shoes.

“She’s an amazing young lady, and for her to be doing something like this is wonderful, especially this time of year,” said Faylee Hydorn, owner of Rocking Horse.

As a collector herself, Hydorn is thrilled to see a young person who taught herself the necessary skills to mend broken limbs and revitalize hair and faces marred by abuse, and share her love of dolls with others.