'Mead and Mayhem' comes to Culpeper

His Majesty Wulfric Grimbeald and Queen Theodora presided recently in Culpeper as armored knights met on a field of combat at Mountain Run Winery.

“I’m here to celebrate my 55th birthday by watching the tournament,” the king said, played by Wulf Johnson, visiting from Jaredstown, West Virginia, with his wife, Theodora “Teddi” Johnson. “I’ve been doing this kind of thing since I was 13 years old.”

Johnson explained the pair travels to fairs and tournaments on a regular basis. He formerly participated in the fighting, himself.

“Not any more! I’m happy to simply enjoy the atmosphere, now,” Johnson said.

The Culpeper tournament, “Mead & Mayhem,” held over the weekend April 2 and 3, is a big, once-a-year, multi-team event, said David Foster of Mountain Run Winery.

Involving six teams from across eastern and southern states, five knights face five of another team in a series of matches, all wearing ancient-themed protective gear and using period weapons and shields—but modern rules, involving where and how hits are permitted and assigning points accordingly. Called melee fighting, the contemporary game harks back to the life-and-death combat of the 14th and 15th centuries in England, France and Germany.

Over the weekend the visiting team members also engaged in duels, point fighting, sword and shield combat and axe and long sword fighting, Foster said.

Mountain Run hosts armored-combat matches a couple times each fall, when the local team, the Iron Lions, hosts a visiting team, he added.

“We get 50 to 100 spectators out for the fall matches, and it is quite a spectacle,” Foster said. “The sport is growing fast enough that the Iron Lions now can field an ‘A’ and a ‘B’ team. I believe the Iron Lions placed first in their division last fall.”

He said quite a few women also participate in the sport, fighting alongside the men in the arena.

Jocelyn Wright, who attended the Mountain Run tournament, said women are actively being sought to join in.

“We are good fighters, we are perfectly capable of holding our own,” Wright said. “There are no women at this particular tournament, but we want to encourage women who are interested to come and try it out.”

Foster said the crowd at such events is festive, friendly and warm.

“After the matches, all the fighters come down to the winery and enjoy a few bottles of mead and hard cider, usually while sitting around the campfire,” Foster said.

Jarred Bender, a combatant wearing the blue-and-white tunic of North Carolina’s Palmetto Knights, struggled to adjust the many joints of his metal helmet as he prepared to fight in the April 2 Culpeper tournament. His wife, Carrie Bender, with their dog Roxy, endeavored to assist.

“I’ve been doing this now about two years,” Bender said. “I’m a retired MMA fighter—had a pacemaker put in, so I had to slow down a bit. I found this on YouTube and got going with it.”

From Bender’s perspective, melee fighting is “half-way between MMA and football.”

“It’s a mental challenge, with complicated pieces,” he said. “I really like it.”

