Loraine Paige shares a photo she says depicts the start of a new season. “This glowing forsythia plant called out to me, signaling the real beginning of spring,” she said. She noticed the blooms while taking a walk in downtown historic Fredericksburg.
MOMENTS: Capturing signs of spring in the city
