A pair of monarch butterflies feed on aster nectar at the Chatham Manor gardens in Stafford County on Monday. Monarchs are on the move as they migrate south to overwinter. According to the U.S. Forest Service’s website, the monarch is the only butterfly known to make a two-way migration as birds do. Unlike other butterflies that can overwinter as larvae, pupae or even as adults in some species, monarchs cannot survive the cold winters of northern climates. Monarchs in eastern North America have a second home in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico.
MONARCH MIGRATION>> Gearing up for a long flight
