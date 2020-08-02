Lloyd “Lee” Stone is not an indecisive person. “I’m an engineer,” he told me. “Boom, I make decisions.”
But he’s wrestling with some decisions he has to make just now.
An active and fit—dare I say, macho—60-year-old retired lieutenant from the U.S. Coast Guard, he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
A routine physical showed his PSA (prostate specific antigen—a marker for prostate cancer) was elevated. Two follow-up tests were a little higher still.
This prompted a needle biopsy of his prostate—a not-very-fun procedure guided with a rectal ultrasound probe. When they showed him the probe, “I puckered,” he told me, laughing.
A few days later, his urologist called him and told him all the samples from one side of the gland showed cancer.
Who makes decisions?
As documented in his great book “Critical Decisions: How You and Your Doctor Can Make the Right Medical Choices Together,” behavioral scientist and bioethicist Dr. Peter Ubel notes things have been changing since about the 1970s.
Up until then, “physicians had dominated decision-making for two millennia since the time of Hippocrates.” But then, the patient empowerment revolution started building.
Encouraged by acceptance of advance directives, the World Health Organization’s “promotion of patient empowerment and self-care,” the Affordable Care Act recognizing that “engaging patients in their own care is a cornerstone of successful health system reform” and more, patients have expected—or demanded—to be more involved in decisions.
Even if the doctor is not being paternalistic, a patient’s ability to make an educated decision is often hindered because the doctor is time pressured, uses a lot of technical jargon, or doesn’t have an adequate understanding of the patient’s biases and preferences, says Ubel.
Another shortcoming, he points out, is often how the information is presented. In a study his team did, they found “people are much more inclined to opt for a surgical procedure with a 90 percent survival rate than one with a 10 percent mortality rate.”
Doctors need to be coached in how to present information, he says. They also need to know how to cooperate with informed patients wanting to participate in their own health care decisions in general.
Knowing what to know
Lee’s choices are between surgery, with its risk of impotence and incontinence; radiation, with a risk of diarrhea, problems with urination and, again, impotence; or “active surveillance/watchful waiting,” where you don’t do anything except careful, regular follow-up exams.
Some people are uncomfortable with the idea of a cancer still present. But some cancers, especially some prostate cancers, never spread. Men die with them rather than because of them, so people may see complications from a treatment that wasn’t needed.
What you need to know, and where to find the information, is crucial. I devote a whole chapter to “Getting the Right Information” in my book, “Managing Your Doctor.”
In Lee’s case, when he got the call from his urologist telling him he had cancer, she told him to download the Michigan Cancer Consortium guide “Making the Choices Deciding What to Do About Early Stage Prostate Cancer.”
Incidentally, when she did call, he had a common reaction: “I didn’t hear a word she said after she said the word cancer.” But his urologist’s thinking was she wanted him to get through the shock before his follow-up appointment. She also wanted him to be as informed as possible.
Decision aids
The push to involve patients in deciding their own care has prompted the development of decision aids and health coaches.
Probably the best, and best-known, decision aid has been developed by our Canadian brethren at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institution. (See decisionaid.ohri.ca.)
There are also organizations, such as the Patient Support Corps at University of California, San Francisco, that train people—often medical students—to act as coaches to help walk patients through the decision-making process.
Lee, normally an upbeat, in-charge kind of guy, told me, “I thought I was going to be able to handle it lot better than I am.” He said he’s having trouble focusing and has been a bit irritable.
Having to make these decisions is weighing on him. He does have the advantage of being covered by his military insurance, and so is able to use a program at Walter Reed—where he will go for a daylong consult with multiple specialists—so maybe I can fascinate you with more about decision-making and the “Case of Lee’s Prostate” in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.