Port Royal museum reopens with new acquisitions

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Museum of American History in Port Royal has opened with recently acquired historic china patterns on display. The museum, and its sister museum the Old Port Royal School, is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December.

Three new dinner plates, all contemporary with Rutherford B. Hayes, have been added to the presidential china collection, according to museum manager and president of Historic Port Royal Carolyn Davis. The china sports the same patterns and was made at the same time as Mrs. Hayes’ plates, and are referred to as “Eight Cranes,” “Indian Cooking Venison” and “Where the Antelope Roam.”

Overlooking the collection is a newly hung painting of Thomas Jefferson by James L. Dick. Dick, who painted in the mid-1800s in New York, was a noted portraitist and like many artists of the time, painted reproductions of other work. His portrait of Jefferson is a recreation of the famous Rembrandt Peale painting and was commissioned in the 1840s.

The plates, along with the museum’s other collections, “have stories to tell,” according to Davis.

After cutting hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis said the museum has safely reopened for guided tours led by volunteers. Masks are required and are available there.