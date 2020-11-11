Port Royal museum reopens with new acquisitions

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Museum of American History in Port Royal has opened with recently acquired historic china patterns on display. The museum, and its sister museum the Old Port Royal School, is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December.
Three new dinner plates, all contemporary with Rutherford B. Hayes, have been added to the presidential china collection, according to museum manager and president of Historic Port Royal Carolyn Davis. The china sports the same patterns and was made at the same time as Mrs. Hayes’ plates, and are referred to as “Eight Cranes,” “Indian Cooking Venison” and “Where the Antelope Roam.”
Overlooking the collection is a newly hung painting of Thomas Jefferson by James L. Dick. Dick, who painted in the mid-1800s in New York, was a noted portraitist and like many artists of the time, painted reproductions of other work. His portrait of Jefferson is a recreation of the famous Rembrandt Peale painting and was commissioned in the 1840s.
The plates, along with the museum’s other collections, “have stories to tell,” according to Davis.
After cutting hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis said the museum has safely reopened for guided tours led by volunteers. Masks are required and are available there.
The museum also allows appointment bookings outside of the Saturday hours.
Both new acquisitions were made possible by museum benefactor Herbert R. Collins, a Caroline County native who worked at the Smithsonian, retiring as curator emeritus in 1990. Collins found the painting and all three plates, tracing their provenance and providing them to the museum. Along with the presidential china, the museum boasts a large collection of Virginia-made furniture and prehistoric artifacts, Davis said. Collins has assisted with building those collections, as well.
It is arranged chronologically so visitors can get a sense of the long history of the place. Included in the prehistoric gallery is a collection of 10,000 arrowheads and folk art inspired by them, donated by a local woman.
That history continues through modern times, with the school, built in the 1920s for black students, explaining education and segregation in the region.
“So much of what you’ve heard about American history—what happened in New York, in Jamestown—it happened here, too,” Davis said. “There was an early fort on the river. The Union army fired on the port here. Seeing all this brings it home to you.”
That includes the escape of John Wilkes Booth, who hid in a Caroline County barn after assassinating president Abraham Lincoln and escaping Washington. The museum’s collection includes a hinge from that barn, which no longer stands.
Walking tours are available after 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and visitors can walk King Street stopping at the Town Hall Portrait Gallery, War Memorial, Medical Museum and historic Murray House. For day trippers or those who simply need a break from the highway, there’s a lot to see during a stop in Port Royal.
