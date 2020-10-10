Area churches come together to worship at Feast of Tabernacles event

For Sonja Edwards, founder and director of Restoration Community Dance Ministry, the words of 2 Chronicles 7.14 ring true.
The scripture reads, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Even though the world is enduring widespread sickness, trials and tribulations, people can seek healing.
“There no way to hide,” she said about the ongoing pandemic. “It’s something we have to go through.”
That’s why her ministry and a host of local churches are coming together this weekend to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles, and interpret that scripture specifically through dance and worship.
The event will be held from 6–8 p.m. this Saturday in Fredericksburg’s historic Market Square, and will feature sacred music, dance, drama and a procession of flags from many nations. Along with speakers, worship dancers and a band, she said there will be people available to pray with whoever needs help.
But the Feast of Tabernacles, known and celebrated as Sukkot in Jewish communities, is a celebration that not many Christians know about, she said. She found out about it in 2005, and ever since has endeavored to bring the celebration forth to locals. She said it’s a time of “great joy and celebration” when people praise God for the autumn harvest and pray to heal the land for another plentiful growing season in the next year.
Edwards said Sukkot is “the last of the seven annual sacred festivals the Lord gave to his Jewish followers in Leviticus 23. It is held at the time of the grape harvest in ancient Palestine, and is a reminder of how God cared for the Israelites during their 40-year sojourn in the wilderness.”
Furthermore, she said, this event represents many churches united to worship together.
Along with her ministry and her Lake of the Woods Church community, Lifepoint Church, Calvary Apostolic Community Church, Grace Church, Awakening Community Church, New Generation Outreach, Eley’s Ford Church, Vertical Life Community Church, Franconia Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, Jesus Is Lord Church and Antioch Baptist Church, are all coming together for the event.
To worship safely, Edwards said they are following all pandemic safety and distancing protocols. All dancers will be wearing masks and attendees are advised to mask, as well.
Originally, the groups involved had decided to cancel the annual event, but Edwards said they all felt a calling to bring it back.
People need to heal, she said, and that’s what this event is about. Her dance ministry isn’t performance, it’s liturgical. It’s being offered in worship, just like the music they dance to is.
That expression of Scripture has kept her going with this ministry for 20 years. But so has the community of churches, which help and whose members get involved.
“It’s all about coming together to worship,” she said.
