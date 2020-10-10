Area churches come together to worship at Feast of Tabernacles event

For Sonja Edwards, founder and director of Restoration Community Dance Ministry, the words of 2 Chronicles 7.14 ring true.

The scripture reads, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Even though the world is enduring widespread sickness, trials and tribulations, people can seek healing.

“There no way to hide,” she said about the ongoing pandemic. “It’s something we have to go through.”

That’s why her ministry and a host of local churches are coming together this weekend to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles, and interpret that scripture specifically through dance and worship.

The event will be held from 6–8 p.m. this Saturday in Fredericksburg’s historic Market Square, and will feature sacred music, dance, drama and a procession of flags from many nations. Along with speakers, worship dancers and a band, she said there will be people available to pray with whoever needs help.