Faith Community Notes

FREDERICKSBURG
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers online worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. In-person services are held intermittently, check website for up-to-date information. Children’s Sunday school is on Zoom at 9:15 a.m. Also available: adult and youth small groups; a variety of programs, including a Moms of Teens discussion group, a grief support group, Vital Conversations race and religion discussion group. Stream services on Facebook and YouTube. Email communications@fumcva.org or call 540/373-9021 to find out how to get connected. fumcva.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity will be limited to 50 percent, and face coverings and 6 feet social distancing are mandatory at all times. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, continue to stay home and watch the services or call in. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will close to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, the Spirituality Center is hosting an Online Meditation Room, a peaceful space where we can reflect, meditate, and explore our spiritual lives in community. Enter the space via Zoom using a computer, a tablet or a mobile device Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Visit christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center or call 540/582-5033 for the Zoom link.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will partner with World Vision Ministries to distribute free fresh food boxes every Saturday in August, 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Food boxes will contain fresh meat, produce and dairy products. There is no qualification or requirement to receive the food. Social distancing and COVID-19 preventive measures will be in place; face masks are required. Local sororities, fraternities and other community groups are encouraged to volunteer in this effort. To volunteer, contact the church at 540/891-1347 or admin@landofpromise.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will livestream services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. View at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway will livestream its Sunday celebration service at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road. Market your merchandise at the Route 208 Sale Trail, Sept. 11–12, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., rain or shine. Rent a space for $20 for one day or $30 for both. Tables are available for rent at $10 per day. Email Lisa Hockman at lephockman@comcast.net. historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, now offers outdoor services on its shade-covered church grounds each Sunday with morning prayer at 9 a.m. and evening prayer at 5 p.m. Livestreamed worship services continue on its Facebook page, facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch, Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. Services are viewable at any time on the page and can be accessed without a Facebook account. Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries from the regional food bank and other sources Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., is closed for on-site services. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com. bstva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road, hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will hold in-church worship services Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, holds a drive-in church service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Call to reserve a space or just show up. The service is also available on YouTube and Facebook. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
North Stafford Church of Christ, 500 Shelton Shop Road, is holding online services but will start physically meeting soon. See the church website for more details. 540/659-2456; churchstaff@nscofc.org; nscofc.org.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road. Weekly sermons are taped and can be watched at fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org/news-and-notes. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, will hold a drive-up worship service on Sunday at 9 a.m. Masks are required when out of vehicle.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, has resumed holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m., at 50 percent capacity and following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway, will host a gospel sing today, 6–8 p.m., featuring Rapidan Ridge and the Virginia Gospel Singers. 540/775-7188.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service at 11 a.m. on Sunday via Zoom and the church conference line. Church conference line is 646/769-9900; use code 09262. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
River Rock Church Caroline, gymnasium of the Ladysmith Community Center, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet online every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church Mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6–7:30 p.m. at the church. Bring ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate its 140th anniversary/Homecoming with Holy Communion on Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Join online via conference call, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090; at Beulah Baptist Facebook; or on Zoom; call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting ID number.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., holds online adult Sunday school and prayer groups. Zoom links are on the church website and Facebook. Contact the church office to sign up to receive other Zoom invitations. The Culpeper Food Closet is in need of powdered milk, cereals, (full-size and single-serve boxes), pancake mix and syrup. Food donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9–11:30 a.m., at 120 N. Commerce St. Or make a monetary donation at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net. For assistance, call 540/727-1055 before coming to the Food Closet. The waiting room is closed; clients will drop off their voucher and wait in a designated area in the parking lot. 540/825-1177; culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net; Facebook: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, will hold an outdoor gospel concert today, 6–8 p.m., featuring Faithful Connection. Gates open 5 p.m. $10–$15 per vehicle. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, your own snacks, masks. Social distancing in practice. Rain date is Sunday. 540/661-2013; wayland_blueridge@usa.com; or waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, will have drive-thru services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Remain in your vehicle and connect live at facebook.com/fbcloretto or on the conference line, 313/209-8800; access code 2610624#. Communion will follow the 11 a.m. service on first Sundays; bring your own water or juice and cracker to represent the blood and body of Christ. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and over the conference number. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors Citizens is held Thursdays from 6–6:30 p.m.; the conference line number is 425/436-6367; access code: 871111#. 804/443-5007.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. Services can be livestreamed on the Mount Zion and Ken Gross Facebook pages. The men’s ministry will conduct a virtual golf tournament to provide coats to needy children in Northern Virginia. Donations of $50–$100 per person are suggested, but any amount is appreciated. Donations should be made by Sept. 30 on the website or mailed to the church; for more information, contact Deacon Keeler at 703/402-1554. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
—Compiled by Tara Lee
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!