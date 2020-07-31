FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive today, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested donors may go to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code fairviewbaptistchurch to make an appointment. Masks will be required at the drive. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has reopened its regular church services. Capacity will be limited to 50 percent, and face coverings and 6 feet social distancing are mandatory at all times. Eye protection is also recommended, and gloves are optional. If you have a medical condition or are in the high-risk categories, continue to stay home and watch the services or call in. Weekly and Sunday services will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will close to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call toll-free 855/552-4463 (ID–3487 96 5653) or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will partner with World Vision Ministries to distribute free fresh food boxes every Saturday in August, 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Food boxes will contain fresh meat, produce and dairy products. There is no qualification or requirement to receive the food. Social distancing and COVID-19 preventive measures will be in place; face masks are required. Local sororities, fraternities and other community groups are encouraged to volunteer in this effort. To volunteer, contact the church at 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will livestream services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook (search for Family Of Peace). 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or email preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. View at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway will livestream its Sunday celebration service at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, hosts a food pantry and coat closet every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID; mask available upon request. historiczionumc.org. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, now offers outdoor services on its shade-covered church grounds each Sunday with morning prayer at 9 a.m. and evening prayer at 5 p.m. Livestreamed worship services continue on its Facebook page, facebook.com/AquiaEpiscopalChurch, Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and weekdays at 8 a.m. Services are viewable at any time on the page and can be accessed even if you do not have a Facebook account. Aquia’s Pantry provides curbside pickup of groceries from the regional food bank and other sources Wednesdays, 6–7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. 540/659-4007; aquiachurch.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., is closed for on-site services. Virtual services are held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Torah study is held Saturdays at noon on Zoom. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com. bstva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350; use code 245538.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host the 2020 Global Leadership Summit Virtual Experience on Thursday and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participate in real time from the comfort of your own home with on-demand access to every session for seven days afterward. Registration is $189 per person. Discounts are available for active duty military, first responders (code HERO20), full-time students and faculty. Nurses are eligible for 11.25 contact hours of continuing education units, and teachers can earn 1.25 CEU’s. Register at globalleadership.org/global-leadership-summit. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org
Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Road, hosts a food pantry every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Donations are appreciated.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will hold in-church worship services Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
North Stafford Church of Christ, 500 Shelton Shop Road, is holding online services but will start physically meeting soon. See the church website for more details. 540/659-2456; churchstaff@nscofc.org; nscofc.org.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road. Weekly sermons are taped and can be watched at fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org/news-and-notes. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, has resumed holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m., at 50 percent capacity and following COVID-19 guidelines. Online services continue to be available for viewing on the church Facebook page and website. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a virtual service at 11 a.m. on Sunday via Zoom and the church conference line. Church conference line is 646/769-9900; use code 09262. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, will have Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. Wear face masks or coverings; if you don’t have either, they will be given. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon arrival. Temperature checks will be done; if you have a temperature of 100 degrees or more, you will not be able to enter the sanctuary. If you have underlying medical conditions, check your physician before venturing out. Seating arrangements will be according to CDC guidelines. 540/373-0690.
River Rock Church Caroline, gymnasium of the Ladysmith Community Center, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, holds live, in-person worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. Service is also streamed at riverrockcc.com. Community groups meet online every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and throughout the week; they can be found at riverrockcc.com/next-steps/community-groups.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road. In-church mass is held Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. Sunday mass is also livestreamed. The church sponsors a drive-up food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Sunday online worship service with Holy Communion will start at 9:30 a.m.; use conference call number or join Zoom meeting. Call-in Bible study of the Book of Leviticus is available Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; free dial-in 302/202-1118 (code 862090). To join Zoom session, call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church and online. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
Lael Baptist Church, 23296 Germanna Highway, Lignum, has canceled Homecoming service scheduled for Sunday in response to COVID-19. 540/229-0465.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., holds online adult Sunday school and prayer groups. Zoom links are on the church website and Facebook. Contact the church office to sign up to receive other Zoom invitations. The Culpeper Food Closet is in need of ramen noodles and soups, chunky soups, rice and pasta side dishes. Food donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9-11:30 a.m., at 120 N. Commerce St.; or make a monetary donation at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net. For assistance, call 540/727-1055 before coming to the Food Closet. The waiting room is closed; clients will drop off their voucher and wait in a designated area in the parking lot. 540/825-1177; culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net; Facebook: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, will have drive-thru services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Remain in your vehicle and connect live at facebook.com/fbcloretto or on the conference line, 313/209-8800; access code 2610624#. Communion will follow the 11 a.m. service on first Sundays; bring your own water or juice and cracker to represent the blood and body of Christ. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and over the conference number. Moments of Inspiration for Seniors Citizens is held Thursdays from 6 to 6:30 p.m.; the conference line number is 425/436-6367; access code: 871111#. 804/443-5007.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. Services can be live streamed on the Mount Zion and Ken Gross Facebook pages. The men’s ministry will conduct a virtual golf tournament to provide coats to needy children in Northern Virginia. Donations of $50–$100 per person are suggested, but any amount is appreciated. Donations should be made by Sept. 30 on the website or mailed to the church; for more information contact Deacon Keeler at 703/402-1554. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
