The Rev. Herman Gladney of Emmanuel AME Church and its veterans’ ministry put together a drive-by parade for Virgin “Gus” Dunaway, who recently celebrated his 91st birthday. He and his wife, Theresa Louise Dunaway, have seven children, including two sets of twin girls. Although he is from Kilmarnock, due to COVID-19 he has been staying with his daughters and their families in Stafford County since March.
Friends and family waved and honked horns, and retired Army Lt. Col. Pressley Carr Jr. presented Dunaway with a U.S. flag to represent the actual flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor. Dunaway served in the Korean War in 1952 and 1953 as a part of the 58th Float Bridge, building pontoon bridges.
He is pictured surrounded by his daughters, Vernette Young and Lynette Hall (twins), Sharon Wilson and Shawan Davis (twins) and oldest daughter, Chandra Robbins.
