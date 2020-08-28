Registration continues through Sunday for Cornerstone College of Virginia

Cornerstone College of Virginia, a Christian college and seminary with campuses all over Northern Virginia, is starting the fall semester with in-person classes, eight fully online master’s programs, and a fully online dual enrollment program.
As part of its new partnership with Lancaster Bible College, CCV is rolling out a host of new programs available both online and in-person. The fall semester started Aug. 24, but registration will continue until Sunday.
“We want the community to know that we are here to support them in any way that we can. We have many scholarship opportunities to assist them in furthering their education. And our dual enrollment program can particularly be of help right now because it is instructor-led, Dr. Jonathan Henry, CCV provost said. “Parents who choose dual enrollment with us have the benefit of an online professor to oversee work.”
Cornerstone College of Virginia provides a pathway to a theological or professional education that equips students for kingdom work.
For more information, visit CornerstoneCollegeVa.org or email admin@CornerstoneCollegeVa.org.
