SAYING GRACE: Changing the world for the better, by loving like Jesus

Another stark example of this fact has played out in Afghanistan in recent weeks. Over the past two decades, we have tried to change a country and culture through the power of government. This endeavor has cost billions of dollars and thousands of American lives. It only took 11 days for it all to fall apart, proving yet again that government is incapable of changing people.

I believe many Christians in this country have fallen into the trap of seeking societal change through government. A wave of Christian nationalism has swept through the church in recent years causing many to not be able to separate their allegiance to America from their allegiance to God. They make the mistake of looking to our government to legislate morality, forgetting that Jesus changed the world one heart at a time.

When I worked in substance abuse prevention, our office went to see the movie “Traffic.” We sat for close to three hours watching America’s war on drugs played out on the big screen. There were the legislators who tried to pass tougher laws and enact stricter penalties for selling and using illicit drugs. There were police officers making arrests and putting dealers and users behind bars. None of these efforts made much of an impact on the problem because legislation and enforcement never get to the heart of the matter.

The end of the movie pans out to a baseball field where adults and children are playing alongside one another. The message is clear. The way to solve America’s drug problem is through prevention and that is best done through meeting the heart needs of individuals. We love like Jesus. We accept like Jesus. We tell the truth like Jesus. We encourage, guide, uplift and inspire like Jesus. It is only through things like these that the world has ever changed for the better, and these are things no government can ever accomplish.

Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.