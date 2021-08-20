SAYING GRACE: Changing the world for the better, by loving like Jesus

Government. It is a concept that I have been thinking about a lot lately. What is its role and purpose? What does healthy versus unhealthy governing look like? How much influence should the government have over our daily lives? What should a Christian’s involvement in government look like?
There are obviously many different types of governments around the world. Each one will give different answers to the above questions. For example, China’s Communist Party-ruled government exerts immense control over the lives of the Chinese people. Incredibly, the CCP’s recent decisions have not only impacted the lives of millions of Chinese families, but also the jobs of hundreds of thousands of American teachers.
In what is being billed as an effort to reduce the academic pressure placed on school-aged children, China’s Ministry of Education released new regulations that have completely revamped China’s highly profitable tutoring system. As part of the new policy, Chinese students are no longer allowed to take classes with “foreign teachers.” In Shanghai, English has been removed from year-end testing and a new textbook, the Xi Jinping Thought Reader, named for the country’s president, will be required reading this fall.
As an online ESL teacher to students in China, the new regulations have been devastating. The loss of income hurts. The loss of contact with my precious students is heartbreaking. It didn’t take long for parents to start sending me messages asking if I would privately tutor their children. One mom wrote, “If we could learn from you privately, we will keep in secret. I don’t think learning English is a bad thing.” Her sentiment serves as a perfect example of the fact that government can change regulations, but it cannot change the hearts and desires of the people.
Another stark example of this fact has played out in Afghanistan in recent weeks. Over the past two decades, we have tried to change a country and culture through the power of government. This endeavor has cost billions of dollars and thousands of American lives. It only took 11 days for it all to fall apart, proving yet again that government is incapable of changing people.
I believe many Christians in this country have fallen into the trap of seeking societal change through government. A wave of Christian nationalism has swept through the church in recent years causing many to not be able to separate their allegiance to America from their allegiance to God. They make the mistake of looking to our government to legislate morality, forgetting that Jesus changed the world one heart at a time.
When I worked in substance abuse prevention, our office went to see the movie “Traffic.” We sat for close to three hours watching America’s war on drugs played out on the big screen. There were the legislators who tried to pass tougher laws and enact stricter penalties for selling and using illicit drugs. There were police officers making arrests and putting dealers and users behind bars. None of these efforts made much of an impact on the problem because legislation and enforcement never get to the heart of the matter.
The end of the movie pans out to a baseball field where adults and children are playing alongside one another. The message is clear. The way to solve America’s drug problem is through prevention and that is best done through meeting the heart needs of individuals. We love like Jesus. We accept like Jesus. We tell the truth like Jesus. We encourage, guide, uplift and inspire like Jesus. It is only through things like these that the world has ever changed for the better, and these are things no government can ever accomplish.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.