SAYING GRACE: Helping Afghan refugees on their next journey

Jesus was very clear on his follower’s role in helping the stranger. In the vision of the final judgment recorded by his disciple Matthew, Jesus is seen separating the “sheep and the goats.” He welcomes His sheep saying, “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat; I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink; I was a stranger and you took me in; I was naked and you clothed me; I was sick and you took care of me; I was in prison and you visited me.”

His sheep answered Him by asking, “When did we do these things?” The King responds, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” He turns to the accursed on His left and says, “Depart from me for you did not do these things.”

Jesus could not be more clear. When we care for the downtrodden and the outcast, we care for Him. When we ignore those who need our help, we condemn ourselves by our hard and callous hearts. The question then becomes, “What can we do on a practical level to assist those fleeing a life of terror under the Taliban?”