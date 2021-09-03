SAYING GRACE: Helping Afghan refugees on their next journey

Two weeks ago, I was in bed feeling pretty sorry for myself as I battled a COVID-19 infection. I felt horrible, was sad that my family had to miss important events, and honestly, I was just a little bit scared. It was during this time that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. As I read the news reports about atrocities that were taking place across the country, I was reminded how much I had to be grateful for. I was sick, yes, but warm, safe and cared for in my comfortable suburban home.
My heart broke and I wished that there was a tangible way that I could assist those whose very lives were at stake. I searched for reputable organizations who were working on the ground to financially support but was frustrated by the fact that I couldn’t do more.
In recent weeks, there has been much debate as to what our role as a country should be in taking in Afghan refugees. This is a complex issue with no easy solution, but as a Christian, one thing is abundantly clear. We are called throughout Scripture to care for strangers, immigrants and foreigners.
Joel Baden, professor of Hebrew Bible at Yale Divinity School said in a recent Washington Post article, “The story of the Bible is the story of immigrants and outsiders.” He goes on to say, “The book of Genesis narrates the journey of Abraham from his homeland to Canaan. The Exodus story reinforces the status of Israel as strangers in a land not their own. In the New Testament, Jesus and his family become political refugees.”
Jesus was very clear on his follower’s role in helping the stranger. In the vision of the final judgment recorded by his disciple Matthew, Jesus is seen separating the “sheep and the goats.” He welcomes His sheep saying, “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat; I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink; I was a stranger and you took me in; I was naked and you clothed me; I was sick and you took care of me; I was in prison and you visited me.”
His sheep answered Him by asking, “When did we do these things?” The King responds, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” He turns to the accursed on His left and says, “Depart from me for you did not do these things.”
Jesus could not be more clear. When we care for the downtrodden and the outcast, we care for Him. When we ignore those who need our help, we condemn ourselves by our hard and callous hearts. The question then becomes, “What can we do on a practical level to assist those fleeing a life of terror under the Taliban?”
The most powerful thing that we can do is also the most intangible—prayer. Beyond that, we can donate to groups such as Samaritan’s Purse or World Relief. For those wanting to do more, there is an opportunity right here in Fredericksburg to come alongside refugee families as they try to get settled into life in a new country and new culture.
A coalition of churches is looking for individuals who will help to resettle a record number of Afghan families coming into our area. These are people who have risked their lives translating, fighting or working alongside our forces in Afghanistan for years. They are being targeted by the Taliban as they are now considered traitors.
These men, women and children need help getting jobs, learning to pay bills and complete paperwork, learning English for those who don’t already know it, learning to shop and gaining their learner’s permits and driver’s licenses.
The coalition is organizing teams called “Welcome Families,” who will assist with these and other needs that may arise. Volunteers will attend a three-hour training session before being matched with a refugee family based on skills and demographics. From there at least one person from the Welcome Family Team will see a member of the refugee family at least once a week for six months and then at least once a month for another six months.
The schedule is entirely up to the volunteers to establish. Most visits can be at the home of the new Afghan family, or volunteers may drive them to appointments, the grocery store, job interviews, etc.
When I asked one of the coordinators of this program why someone might want to come alongside one of these families, she said, “By serving, helping and being the hands and feet of Jesus to these families they will be blessed beyond their imagination. To sit with a family, hear their stories and accept their hospitality is not only rewarding on a personal and spiritual level, but it is also fun!”
For more information on how you can become involved in this life-changing effort, please contact me at info@heatherablondi.com.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.