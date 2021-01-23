Saying Grace: Standing guard against sin

When my daughter came to me and said, “Mom, did you know there was a flood of molasses in 1919 that killed a lot of people?” I thought she had to be joking. A molasses flood? Certainly, if this were true, I would have heard about it before. A quick internet search proved her right! It was right there in black and white—The Great Molasses Flood of 1919.
This week marked the anniversary of the tragedy that killed 21 people and injured 150. On Jan. 15, 1919, a large storage tank filled with 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst open from its port side location, resulting in a tsunami of the sticky, sweet-smelling substance to rush through the surrounding streets at an estimated 35 mph.
Purity Distilling Company constructed the tank to hold molasses that they planned to ferment to produce ethanol for use in alcoholic beverages and munitions. The 50-foot-high and 90 foot in diameter vessel stood in a densely populated area of Boston. Later investigations revealed that the container was poorly constructed out of shoddy materials.
A combination of temperature changes and the addition of newly delivered warm molasses with cold molasses already in the tank created gases that caused it to exploded. Witnesses reported that the ground shook and machine-gun-like sounds could be heard as the rivets shot out of the tank.
The Boston Post reported, “Molasses, waist deep, covered the streets and swirled and bubbled about the wreckage ... Here and there struggled a form—whether it was an animal or human being it was impossible to tell.”
According to the Boston Globe people “were picked up by a rush of air and hurled many feet.” The molasses found its way into any opening in its path such as windows and doors. It took the area months to clean up the resulting mess. People claimed they could still smell molasses on hot summer days for decades.
Sin can be a lot like that molasses tank and subsequent flood. We invite it into our lives and homes by the things we say, do, read and watch. We think we have our sin hidden from others, but we don’t realize the pressure is gradually building until it reaches the breaking point. The impact of our sin doesn’t affect just us, but it reaches out like ripples in a pond as it washes over those around us.
If we do not stand guard against sin by fortifying our weak points, it will find its way in and seep through all of the cracks and crevices in our defenses. Sadly, just like the molasses, the results of sin can be felt for generations to come.
So how do we guard against sin and the negative impact it has on our lives? First, we need to ask God to help us. We are powerless on our own. Jesus taught his disciples to ask God to not lead them into temptation in what is known as the Lord’s Prayer. We must do the same each and every day.
King Solomon, the wisest person to ever live, exhorts us to “guard [our] heart[s], for everything you do flows from it” (Proverbs 4:23-27). The word “heart” is used to describe our thoughts and emotions more than 200 times in the Old Testament. Guarding our hearts means guarding our thoughts, which lead to our actions. Solomon goes on to tell us that “as he thinks in his heart, so he is” (Proverbs 23:7).
Finally, Paul tells us in his letter to the church in Rome that we are to not be “conformed to this world; but be transformed by the renewing of [our] mind” (Romans 12:2). We renew our minds by storing up God’s word that “is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12-13). When we read, study and meditate on the Word of God, we will be changed from the inside out and we will find the power to overcome the sins that we once found so tempting.
We can learn one more lesson from the Great Molasses Flood of 1919. The company that built and owned the storage tank never admitted fault or took responsibility for the disaster, claiming the tragedy had been caused by anarchists. This caused more pain and difficult circumstances for the victims.
When, not if, our sin or wrong-doing causes pain to someone else, we should be quick to admit our mistake, humbly apologize and do whatever we can to make things right. Only then can true healing and reconciliation begin.
For more about The Great Molasses Flood of 1919, I recommend reading the “I Survived ...” book on the subject.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg. You can contact her through her website, heatherablondi.com.