RICHMOND — Virginia will recognize Jewish American Heritage Month this May, and each succeeding year, after the state legislature recently passed a resolution.

Del. Eileen Filler–Corn, D–Fairfax, sponsored House Joint Agreement 543 to note the month.

This recognition will allow Virginia Jewish citizens to celebrate their heritage, especially during a time with increased antisemitism and hate crimes against Jewish people, according to Basya Gartenstein, the director of Jewish community relations and government affairs for the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond.

The measure is “very exciting and encouraging,” Gartenstein said.

The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond is a community and advocacy organization. It also offers a hotline to provide support to people experiencing financial stress, relationship stress, or food insecurity.

“It feels like a relief for the community to be able to take a moment and celebrate something happy and something different than the difficulty and the adversity experienced in recent years,” Gartenstein said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on his first day in office to establish a commission to combat antisemitism. The commission is part of Youngkin’s effort to ensure “religious freedom and equality for all citizens.”

The commission released its data on antisemitic hate crimes and incidents in December 2022.

The report shows that 411 antisemitic incidents occurred in Virginia in 2021, a 71% increase from 2020 to 2021. Many of these incidents occurred in areas with larger population size, such as Richmond, Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. These incidents also involved propaganda, such as white supremacist groups passing out flyers and vandalizing buildings with antisemitic graffiti, according to the report.

Gaps in Virginia law can make it difficult to label or prosecute antisemitic crime, and why so many examples of violence against Jewish people are categorized as “incidents.”

State lawmakers unsuccessfully attempted to pass legislation this recent General Assembly to classify antisemitic crimes as hate crime. Lawmakers did pass a bill introduced by Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R–Virginia Beach, to adopt a working definition of antisemitism.

Antisemitic hate crimes are on the rise in the U.S., according to a study by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Antisemitic incidents and hate crimes against Jewish institutions such as synagogues and community centers have risen 124% in the U.S. since 2019, according to the report by the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

“Just given the historical trauma that the Jewish community has experienced, those crimes really resonate on deep and profoundly scary levels,” Gartenstein said.

Antisemitic hate crimes accounted for over half of all religiously-motivated hate crimes in 2021, according to FBI hate crime statistics from March. Over 800 of the 1,590 religiously-motivated incidents were directed toward Jewish Americans.

Cities throughout Virginia will host Jewish American Heritage Month events throughout May.

The Virginia Holocaust Museum, at 2000 E. Cary St. in Richmond, is wrapping up construction. The museum has reopened and returned to its weekly hours, seven days a week. The featured exhibit on display through June 9 is “Halt! Remembering the Holocaust,” which showcases artwork by G. Roy Levin. The museum also will host virtual tours.

On May 24, the Norfolk Public Library will host Michael Panitz, rabbi of Temple Israel, for an open dialogue that includes the Holocaust, according to the library’s website.

The new Capital Jewish Museum will not open until next month, but the museum's cultural associate will host a virtual exploration of the history of Jewish settlement in Washington. The event is May 11, and for registered members of Arlington’s 55+ Pass community.

Several presidents have previously recognized Jewish Heritage Week, according to the Library of Congress. Congress issued a resolution in 2006 that urged the president to proclaim annually that state and local governments observe an American Jewish History Month. All presidents since have done so.

President Joe Biden issued the proclamation in late April, which urged “Americans to learn more about the heritage and contributions of Jewish Americans and to observe this month with appropriate programs, activities, and ceremonies.”