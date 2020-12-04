Word on the Street: Every situation has the potential to reveal where God needs us next

I’ve seen the worst of messes, take my word for it. And so, I didn’t think anything about climbing into my cleaning gear and heading over for a Saturday morning quick fix.

I had a roommate match in mind, and figured that a few hours of heavy-duty cleaning would do the trick.

It was, perhaps, the 28th bag of trash that Bryan’s roommate and I hauled from his apartment that my emotions got the best of me.

One time homeless.

No substance abuse issues.

A vet.

Every reason to succeed independently.

And yet, his declining health and absence of community left him to die alone in a pile of trash.

You should know, I get so freaking mad at God in these moments. I make it about me and my organization. Then, I grieve the things I wish we had known and the ways I know it could have been different.

Eventually, I quell the pain enough to ask the most important question, “Where is God at work in this?”