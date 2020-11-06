Word on the Street: Give our neighbors a chance by showing up

Several weeks ago, our street church community reflected on the story of a paralytic man and the friends whose determination had them cut a hole in a roof to reach the feet of Jesus (Mark 2:1-12). Many of our neighbors shared compelling stories of the debilitating situations they often find themselves. Often, they said, it was other members of the street community who pushed them to get up and take their mat or “carried” them to someone who could help, just as the friends in the story did for the man who could no longer walk.

One of our neighbors equated the friendship described in this story to the process of childbirth. The friends, he said, did whatever necessary to give that man a chance. Just like they cut a hole through the roof, a doctor sometimes has to cut the mother open in order to get the baby out. Without the relentless pursuit of life in either situation, he said, nobody gets to survive.

What an interesting parallel it is between those who are at the end of life and those whose life is just beginning. Knowing how to respond is an equal struggle at times when we know a baby is being born into our Micah community, and may very likely get removed from their parents’ care. “Do we throw the mother a shower?” we sometimes wonder. “Do we bubble wrap the situation with mentors and back up caregivers?” There are never easy solutions.

While the outcomes we fear in death and life may be tragic, the miracle of the story always starts with showing up. If we don’t show up, there is no chance for survival. But if we do show up, knowing it never had anything to do with what we were supposed to accomplish to begin with, Jesus at least gets a chance and so do our neighbors.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.