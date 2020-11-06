Word on the Street: Give our neighbors a chance by showing up

Something you may or may not know is that my first official job out of college was an obituary writer for the local newspaper.
Perhaps, the even bigger secret is that “writing” obituaries involves very little composition and far more editing for punctuation, grammar and style. Families, often with the help of funeral directors, utilize a template to craft a final declaration on the life their loved one lived.
Some obituaries were very long and included a picture; others were strategically kept under the three-line minimum, where the cost was cheapest. I often wondered what the willingness of a family to pay the per-line fee said about someone’s importance or meaning. It wasn’t until I began working with the homeless community that an even harsher reality of death and life would be revealed.
Obituaries, I’ve learned, are a privilege, not a right. When a next of kin cannot be located, a family refuses to claim a body or there isn’t someone willing or able to put forth the resources, there is no public declaration of a life that has concluded.
A man named Alonzia “Lonnie” Coe was the first of many deaths I would experience in my journey with the Micah community. After a significant stroke, three months on life support and a court order to name a medical decision maker, Lonnie died in a hospital room surrounded by a handful of friends he had lived with in the more than 20 years he spent on the street. With no one to claim his ashes, we held a funeral at city dock and buried him. I had no idea, at the time, how much our Micah community would need us to show up in this way.
Last year, it was 13 people who died. One year, that number was in the mid-20s. That may not seem like a lot, but when you know and love our neighbors like I do, it feels like the loss of a family member every single time. Even though many of our neighbors do not have family to plan or pay for funerals for them, we have worked in recent years to create opportunities for these precious lives to be remembered; and with many thanks to our churches, we’ve been able to bury their ashes appropriately.
Death happens so frequently and often unexpectedly in this community that, in the darker moments, it is tempting to sometimes question how much energy, time and resources should be invested. Shortly before he died, another homeless woman and I carried Lonnie Coe into a hotel room because he could no longer walk and the ambulance had been called so many times that they refused to take him. I spent hours on the phone advocating for Lonnie to get into a nursing home, only for him to be there a week and have a debilitating stroke.
It is abundantly clear to me, after all these years, that loving a community of street neighbors often means doing what family and church would do in other situations. But I cannot tell you how many times I’ve worked tirelessly to save someone’s life only to have it abruptly taken away. “What did God think I was actually going to accomplish in this situation?” I sometimes wonder. “Is it worth it, to keep showing up in this way?”
Several weeks ago, our street church community reflected on the story of a paralytic man and the friends whose determination had them cut a hole in a roof to reach the feet of Jesus (Mark 2:1-12). Many of our neighbors shared compelling stories of the debilitating situations they often find themselves. Often, they said, it was other members of the street community who pushed them to get up and take their mat or “carried” them to someone who could help, just as the friends in the story did for the man who could no longer walk.
One of our neighbors equated the friendship described in this story to the process of childbirth. The friends, he said, did whatever necessary to give that man a chance. Just like they cut a hole through the roof, a doctor sometimes has to cut the mother open in order to get the baby out. Without the relentless pursuit of life in either situation, he said, nobody gets to survive.
What an interesting parallel it is between those who are at the end of life and those whose life is just beginning. Knowing how to respond is an equal struggle at times when we know a baby is being born into our Micah community, and may very likely get removed from their parents’ care. “Do we throw the mother a shower?” we sometimes wonder. “Do we bubble wrap the situation with mentors and back up caregivers?” There are never easy solutions.
While the outcomes we fear in death and life may be tragic, the miracle of the story always starts with showing up. If we don’t show up, there is no chance for survival. But if we do show up, knowing it never had anything to do with what we were supposed to accomplish to begin with, Jesus at least gets a chance and so do our neighbors.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.
