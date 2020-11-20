Word on the Street: Give what you have

“You can’t keep doing this,” I said to him. “Don’t you need that money? We really want to see you housed and settled out of the cold weather. Can’t you use that to get off the street?”

“It is important to me that you accept this,” he said. “It gives me great joy to be able to give back to something that means so much to so many people. It is my responsibility to give from what I have because God tells me so.”

His wise words made so much sense.

Philippines 4:4-9 reassures us that the way we carry ourselves in the world and truly accomplishing the right thing is all about the ways we demonstrate our allegiance to God. Our Father in heaven asks so little of us in exchange for the great blessings he bestows upon our lives. The least we can show for it is honoring his request for “whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable.” And with those certain things in mind, we cannot fall short of the practices we have “learned or received or heard” from Him.

In further conversation with our neighbor, I learned his refusal of housing had come from some great trauma he experienced when he fled a war-torn African country. His years of homelessness and joblessness hadn’t helped his lack of confidence in the idea of stability.