Remembering Doris Buffett: Friends recall her generosity, her laugh and her love of Coca-Cola and chocolate

When Doris Buffett passed away recently at 92, a number of people called and emailed me, her friend and biographer, wishing to share memories of the woman who gave so much of herself to others. She donated $200 million of her own money, and more of her brother Warren’s, to causes big and small. More than that, she got involved in the lives of the people she helped.
She was from Omaha, but spent decades of her life here in Fredericksburg, and while her unique brand of philanthropy helped those across the country, she had a bigger impact here than anywhere.
The memories, some funny and others poignant, provide glimpses into who she was and how she lived her life, so I decided to share some of them, including a few of my own.
A PROUD SISTER
A decade ago, Doris agreed to a $1 million matching challenge grant to help the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Sunshine Ballpark Foundation build a baseball park for low-income kids in Fredericksburg.
Brothers Cal Ripken Jr., who was a Hall of Famer with the Baltimore Orioles, and Bill Ripken, who played for the Orioles, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers, appeared at a press conference announcing the fundraising effort. Bill had a big league career to be proud of, but didn’t achieve the level of success his brother did.
Later, I told Doris I felt bad for Bill, because kids kept asking him for autographs and he kept saying, “You know I’m not Cal, right?”
“Can you imagine what it must be like,” I asked Doris absentmindedly, “to go through your whole life in the shadow of your brother?”
She cut her eyes at me and smirked.
“Oh, yeah,” I said.
She knew very well and she never felt anything but pride.
NO PEPSI, PLEASE
Once there was a sale at a shop in Culpeper and Doris told friend and fellow philanthropist Mary Jane O’Neill, “I’m dying to go. You have to take me.”
When they got there, Doris handed Mary Jane her purse and said, “If I need to buy something, give them money or a credit card.”
For lunch, they went across the street to It’s About Thyme. The manager recognized and welcomed her.
After pleasantries were exchanged, Doris said: “I want a Coke.”
“We don’t carry Coke,” the waiter said. Berkshire Hathaway owns stock in Coca–Cola, which has always been both Doris and Warren’s favorite beverage.
She looked at the waiter and said again, “I want a Coke.”
“About five minutes later, he came back with a Coke,” O’Neill said.
THE VALUE OF A DOLLAR
Doris, who was a child of the Depression and grew up middle class before Warren built a fortune, knew the value of a dollar.
“She was a hoot. When we went shopping, she would always have coupons and be looking for discounts,” O’Neill said.
She never bought expensive cars and rarely spent money on anything she considered an extravagance.
She often traveled on private NetJets, another Berkshire holding, because of the concern many older people have about developing blood clots during long flights on commercial airlines. She had 50 hours of airtime a year and she didn’t go over that, because the idea of spending so much seemed wrong to her.
When we would go somewhere on a NetJet, she would get a mischievous look in her eye and whisper to me, “Get me those plates!” That meant to clean out the cupboard when the pilot and copilot were preoccupied, taking all fancy plastic plates and putting them in my bag so she could take them home.
We would take big trash bags full of empty Coke cans on the private jets when we went to Maine, and covert them to cash at a supermarket recycling center there.
The one real extravagance in her life came when she bought a $100,000 diamond ring as an engagement gift to herself. She then dropped the ring into a crack in the console of a rental car and the vehicle had to be taken apart to retrieve it. “Was the ring insured?” I asked. No, she replied. “Do you know how much it costs to insure a ring like that?”
‘A TWINKLE IN THEIR EYES’
Doris and Warren’s emotionally abusive mother Leila, whom Doris believed suffered from undiagnosed bipolar disorder, told her as a girl that no good man would ever have her. She believed it, and it became a self-fulfilling prophecy that led to four marriages that were emotionally abusive.
She never had a positive romantic relationship till she was in her 80s, and that came to be in Fredericksburg.
During a book-signing event at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, I introduced Doris to Joe Rowe, the widowed former mayor of Fredericksburg and publisher of The Free Lance–Star.
Rowe emailed me and wondered if he should ask Doris out, saying, “I don’t want to seem too forward.”
“Be forward!” I responded.
My wife, Lisa Ferreira, and I arranged a double-date lunch. It went well, and as Lisa and I sat across from the pair at Renato’s, he took an index card from his jacket pocket, pushed it across the table to me and said, “May I have Doris’ phone number?” I stared at the card blankly as Doris sat there blushing. Luckily, Lisa quickly grabbed it and jotted Doris’ number down.
Around the time the pair began dating, Warren received the Presidential Medal of Honor, and Doris was invited to the ceremony at the White House.
“When she was introduced to Michelle Obama, she said that Michelle came towards her and gave her a huge hug. She was thrilled,” recalled Victoria Waldron, who was Doris’ executive assistant for years. “Next time [Joe Rowe] came to the house, she wanted to share her White House experience with him. She said she was telling him about it and decided to step things up in their relationship a notch and ... demonstrate the hug that she got from Michelle. So she gave him a big hug, which both shocked and delighted him.”
None of Doris’ husbands ever made her laugh, she said.
Flo Barnick, Rowe’s daughter, said she believes her father brought laughs to their relationship.
“They always had a twinkle in their eyes,” Flo said.
A TRIP TO SING SING
Some of Doris’ happiest moments were spent at graduation ceremonies at prisons. Through her foundation, she supported education programs at facilities across the country, including Coffeewood in Culpeper County through Germanna Community College and at prisons as large as Sing Sing. She beamed when she talked about taking Warren inside Sing Sing to a graduation ceremony there in 2010.
One of her friend Fred Jerman’s fondest memories is being part of a group with civil rights leader Julian Bond; his wife, Pamela; Joe Rowe and me on a trip to the Sing Sing graduation in 2015. Bond, who passed away shortly after the trip, was the speaker at the ceremony.
Jerman, a community activist in Fredericksburg, had himself been homeless, a heroin and crack addict, and spent some time in jail before rehabilitating himself and earning a master’s degree.
His eyes filled with tears as the group flew home on a private jet.
“Doris told me that some condemned her for helping inmates,” he recalled this week. “I couldn’t wrap my mind around how someone with my background was part of this. She told me that 95 percent of inmates would get out of prison and she felt that an education would help them and their families.”
It certainly did for Jerman, who went on to use it to help local children.
FIERCE ADVOCATE
Her grandson, Alex Buffett Rozek, lived in Fredericksburg with his mother, Robin Wood, for years when he was growing up.
Alex eventually went to the University of North Carolina, where he played on the college football team.
“She was a fierce advocate for her family,” he recalled, though sometimes things didn’t always work out as the family member might have liked. Though she wasn’t a sports fan, she would attend his UNC football games in Chapel Hill. After one particularly lopsided win during which Alex received no playing time, much to the chagrin of her daughter and grandson, she marched into the team’s locker room after the game and let the head coach, who was a former NFL linebacker and an intimidating figure, have it.
NO CHOCOLATE?
“One of the funniest memories I have involving Doris is from that very first summer she invited our family up to Maine for a visit,” my wife Lisa said. “We stayed in her guest house on Rockport Harbor.
“One afternoon, as we wandered around the town of Camden window shopping, we discovered a bakery tucked into a side street. The glass cases were stuffed with croissants, cupcakes, brownies, and a staggering collection of cookies. Our sons, just 4 and 6 years old at the time, were wide-eyed as we pondered all the possibilities.
“Then we saw it—a mammoth tart,” Lisa said. “Bigger than a pizza and covered in a kaleidoscope of colorful fruit slices—sunny peaches, kiwi chunks that were as shiny as emeralds, slivers of strawberries, plump raspberries and blueberries dotted the sweet. A sugary glaze made the dessert glisten. That was it. We just knew Doris would love that treat.
“We had it boxed up and drove home eager to drop off our gift.
“All four of us marched up the steps of her home to present the jewel. She and Mitty Beal, her friend who runs the Sunshine Lady Foundation, hurried to see the surprise we’d picked out for her. We were all excited as we lifted off the top of the bakery box so she could see inside.
“Oh,” she said, as her smile fell to the floor, “a fruit tart.”
“I will never forget the look of disappointment on her face when she realized it wasn’t chocolate. And after that we always remembered ONLY to bring her chocolate desserts—ice cream with chocolate sauce, brownies and, another favorite, chocolate fudge from downtown.”
INVESTING IN COMMUNITY
Waldron, Doris’ longtime executive assistant, remembered a particularly poignant case in which Doris helped a local family.
“She found out about a family that was living in an abandoned house out in Spotsylvania. It was a grandma taking care of four kids. We did a drive-by one day and noticed that one of the kids was outside walking in the yard with no coat or gloves and this was winter. Both of us were in tears and she said, ‘Don’t worry. I‘m going to get them a home!’ We later visited the house and found that the entire family was living in one room, all sleeping on a large sofa with a wood stove for heat. Sure enough, she marshaled the community churches, school, real estate company to donate the furnishings and she bought a house for them which was furnished by wonderful community groups who donated both time and materials.
“She was exceptional at leveraging resources to ensure that her contribution was an inclusive investment.”
AN INFECTIOUS LAUGH
When I was interviewing Warren Buffett for “Giving It All Away,” he told me that Doris’ wit had always been so sharp and she was so quick on her feet that he believed if she had come along later, at a time when women had more upward mobility, she would have been a Johnny Carson-like media star. And I believe she would have. When we did a book tour giving talks together across the country in an interview format, she often had crowds laughing loudly.
She would also laugh at her own jokes, her friend Jerman remembered, and her laugh was so infectious that even if a particular crack wasn’t that funny, you couldn’t help but laugh, too.
She was completely down to Earth, showing up in casual jogging suits for meetings with bigwigs dressed in expensive suits.
She hated pretension and loved plain talk.
She never made you feel like she was better than you. But, of course, she was.
And when she thought you had a good idea or she laughed at one of your jokes, it was the best feeling in the world.
Mike Zitz is a former Free Lance–Star reporter and the author of “Giving It All Away: The Doris Buffett Story.” He is now special assistant to the president for media relations and public affairs at Germanna Community College.
